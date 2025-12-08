President Donald Trump's warning that Netflix's £54 billion ($72 billion) acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery may encounter antitrust obstacles has confirmed what consumer advocates and industry critics have feared for days: your streaming bill is likely heading upwards.

Arriving at the Kennedy Center on Sunday, Trump confirmed he recently met Netflix co-Chief Executive Officer Ted Sarandos and warned of regulatory hurdles ahead. 'It is a big market share. It could be a problem,' the president stated, adding he would be personally involved in the decision-making process.

His comments caused immediate shockwaves across prediction markets. Bets on Polymarket showed only a 23% chance of Netflix completing the acquisition by the end of 2026, a sharp decline from approximately 60% before Trump's remarks, Bloomberg reported.

What This Means for Your Subscription

Trump's intervention in Netflix's £54 billion ($72 billion) deal has intensified fears over the potential impact on streaming subscriptions worldwide.

Senator Elizabeth Warren described the proposed merger as 'an anti-monopoly nightmare,' warning that a combined Netflix-Warner Bros. would control nearly half of the streaming market. 'This threatens to force Americans into higher subscription prices and fewer choices over what and how they watch,' Warren said.

Industry analysts generally agree that consumers should prepare for increased costs. Tom Harrington from Enders Analysis warned that 'Netflix will become more expensive, and the overall rise in subscription revenues will be less than any savings on the HBO side, meaning a rise in costs for viewers.'

The combined entity would become the largest streaming player, twice the size of its nearest rival, according to Peter Ingram from Ampere Analysis. Netflix currently claims around 46% of mobile app monthly active users in global streaming, according to market intelligence firm Sensor Tower. If merged with HBO Max, that share would jump to 56%.

Critics Sound the Alarm

According to The Guardian, the Writers Guild of America warned that the merger embodies exactly what antitrust laws were designed to prevent. 'The outcome would eliminate jobs, push down wages, worsen conditions for all entertainment workers, raise prices for consumers, and reduce both the volume and diversity of content available to viewers,' the union stated.

Representative Pramila Jayapal, co-chair of the House Monopoly Busters caucus, echoed these concerns. 'It would mean more price hikes, ads, and cookie-cutter content,' she said.

The deal has also attracted international scrutiny, including in the UK, where House of Lords member Baroness Luciana Berger pressed the government on competition and consumer price impacts prior to the announcement.

Netflix Maintains Deal Will Benefit Consumers

Despite mounting opposition, Netflix insists the acquisition will benefit subscribers. Sarandos told investors the deal is 'pro-consumer, pro-innovation, pro-worker, pro-creator.'

The streaming giant, which has over 300 million global subscribers, argues there is considerable overlap between HBO Max's 128 million subscribers and Netflix's user base, claiming that the two services are more complementary than directly competitive. The company suggests that reducing content costs, eliminating redundant technology, and bundling services could ultimately lead to lower prices.

However, independent analyst Dan Rayburn told the Boston Globe that the scale of the deal 'absolutely does' put pressure on Netflix to increase subscription prices.

The £54 billion ($72 billion) agreement includes a £4.3 billion ($5.8 billion) breakup fee should regulators block the transaction. With Trump now signalling scepticism, subscribers hoping for stable bills might well have their concerns justified.