Netflix's hit series Stranger Things returned on Christmas Day with Season 5, Volume 2. The cast of the series hints that the finale of this volume is going to be 'emotional' as teased by the cast and the Duffer Brothers.

An Emotional Final Season

Collider reported that Noah Schnapp, who portrays Will Byers on the show, said that in the final season of the show, 'people are going to be truly devastated.'

He also said that it is emotional and there will be 'no dry eyes.' Schnapp said, 'As sad as it was, I'm so excited to see the world's reaction to watching the finale because there's not going to be a dry eye, it's going to be sad. Not to be so negative, it is a really great season, and people will love it.'

The series co-creators also said that the Stranger Things finale is 'quite emotional.'

They said, 'It's the end of a long journey, for everyone who made the show and also for those characters. It is thrilling, and it's our fastest start we've ever had — our heroes are in action right away, but I think ultimately, hopefully, it's our most emotional season yet.'

The Duiffer brothers also said that their goal for the season is to 'hit pretty hard.'

'Those final episodes, the goal is that they hit pretty hard because in a lot of ways it's about the end of this journey we've all had and also the end of childhood.'

Chapter Seven: The Bridge, An Emotional Episode

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2's Chapter Seven: The Bridge episode is the one that, according to the cast and creators themselves, is one of the most emotional episodes yet throughout the series.

In the first volume of the series, Will finally comes into his powers and, in a way, begins to come to terms with his sexuality. He also forms a close bond with Robin, portrayed by Maya Hawke.

But in this episode, Will has his coming-out scene. In an interview, Schnapp revealed that it was indeed emotional.

'Yeah, man. A lot of emotions. It was probably one of, if not the most, emotional scenes I've ever had on the show.'

But Will came out not just to his family but also to his friends. 'The fact that the entire cast was there, it wasn't just a Will and Joyce scene, was all the more emotional because I never had the chance to sit down with them and really tell them personally what my truth is.'

Schnapp also said that filming the scene was a lot of pressure. 'It was a lot of pressure because you want to get it right for all these people out there who are struggling with those same self-identity issues. I wanted it to be perfect, so I prepared for it more than I ever have for a scene.'

The Stranger Things actor even shared that real tears came out even after the shot was cut.

'It was almost cathartic to get to do that with the cast. After the day wrapped, they cut, and it just became real tears. I was crying and hugging Charlie [Heaton]. It just all felt so real.'

In the scene, Will revealed his sexuality to his friends, saying, 'I don't like girls.' A scene that is significant and impactful.

Ross Duffer said that they have spent the longest time wanting it to be the right one.

'Of all the scenes across ten years of five seasons of the show, this is the one that I think Matt and I spent the longest on in terms of writing and rewriting just to get it where we felt was right, but the real true litmus test for us was Noah.

He also said that they talked to Schnapp about the scene and asked for his thoughts, making sure it felt right for him.

'We've known Noah over the years, we've talked to him about his personal experience, and we knew that if he felt it was right for Will and felt authentic, then we would feel comfortable. And so once Noah responded to it, and he really did, then the pressure just switched over to Noah about performing this, because it was a really emotional day.'

Ross also revealed that Schnapp did a beautiful job having the feeling of responsibility to get the scene right, 'I think he had it about two months in advance, and he just felt the responsibility to get this just right. And obviously, he did a beautiful job, and he poured so much of himself into the scene that day.'

Matt Duffer echoed his brother's sentiments about Schnapp's performance, 'Noah was giving it his all, every single take. I mean, this was for 12 hours. And that he was drained by the end of the day, but I've never seen someone more relieved in my life. So he was so determined to get it right and had put so much effort into it. So I'm really proud of him and really proud of that performance.'

Furthermore, everyone was there for Schnapp when they shot the scene. Matt also said that when they did the reaction shots, he was touched by Charlie Heaton's reaction.

'When the camera flipped around, and you're on the reaction shots, because we got so many wonderful reactions from the cast, Charlie in particular breaks my heart.'

From Schnapp's statement to the Duffer Brothers, Chapter Seven: The Bridge episode might really just be the most emotional one, but there's one wya to find out. Stranger Things season 5 Volume 2 is streaming now on Netflix.