The curtain has finally fallen on Stranger Things, and across Hollywood, one question refuses to fade. What happens next for Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp now that Netflix has aired the final episode of its global phenomenon?

The series ended production in the US during 2025, closing a chapter that shaped both actors from childhood into household names. Their futures matter because neither walked away unprepared.

Stranger Things Season 5 delivers an emotional goodbye while also marking a clean break. Netflix says farewell to one of its biggest franchises, while two of its most recognisable faces step into careers already mapped out. How they planned that move explains why this ending feels more strategic than sudden.

Brown Leaves Hawkins Behind

Brown finished filming, knowing her next phase had already begun. Her role as Eleven ended quietly, though her workload never slowed. Netflix continues to anchor her career, with several projects already wrapped or underway.

Brown reshaped her image long before Stranger Things closed. Films such as 'Enola Holmes', 'Enola Holmes 2', 'Damsel', and 'The Electric State' propelled her beyond child-star status.

Each project reinforced her position as both lead actor and producer, while keeping strong ties with Netflix. For the actress, that steady build matters now.

Instead of scrambling for roles, Brown exits Hawkins with momentum and leverage.

From Star to Power Player

Brown has been clear about her feelings on closure. She compared leaving Stranger Things to finishing school, expressing gratitude without regret. She revealed that the long shoots needed for the series limited her outside work, which influenced her readiness for change.

That shift started years ago through PCMA Productions. Brown moved behind the scenes while still leading on screen. 'Enola Holmes' became proof of that plan, with the franchise cementing her influence inside Hollywood.

'Damsel' followed, landing among Netflix's most-watched English-language films. Then came 'The Electric State', released in 2025 and directed by the Russo brothers, positioning Brown firmly within large-scale adult storytelling.

Brown's Packed Slate After Stranger Things Season 5

Brown shows no signs of slowing. Production on 'Enola Holmes 3' wrapped in the UK, with post-production continuing. Netflix eyes a late 2025 or 2026 release, revisiting unresolved storylines around Moriarty and Watson.

She also pivots genres. Brown stars alongside Gabriel LaBelle in 'Just Picture It', a Netflix romantic comedy built around unexpected futures revealed through mysterious phone images.

Another role remains under discussion. Brown holds final talks to portray Olympic gymnast Kerri Strug in 'Perfect,' directed by Gia Coppola, focusing on Strug's famous vault with an injured ankle at the 1996 Games.

Beyond acting, Brown develops original stories. Her novel 'Nineteen Steps', inspired by her grandmother and the Bethnal Green tube disaster, is being adapted for Netflix. She also develops a new series titled 'Prism' with Rachel Brosnahan and AGBO.

Life Beyond The Cameras

Away from sets, Brown continues growing Florence by Mills. Launched in 2019, the brand spans skincare, makeup, fragrance, and lifestyle lines stocked by major retailers, including Boots.

Brown's personal life also shifted. After marrying Jake Bongiovi in May 2024, Brown later announced their daughter's adoption. She addressed farm living directly, saying, 'I'm doing it because I love it'. She added, 'If you're not picking up horse s--- or washing a cow with your bare hands, then that life is not made for you.'

Noah Schnapp Closes a Long Chapter

Noah Schnapp also leaves Stranger Things with intention. His portrayal of Will Byers carried much of the series' emotional weight. Season 5 arrived in three parts, giving Schnapp a measured goodbye to a role played since childhood.

Rather than chasing another show, Schnapp shifted focus earlier. Right now, his education and business ventures take the centre stage of his life.

Education Comes First

Schnapp enrolled at the University of Pennsylvania on 2022, studying business and entrepreneurship at Wharton. Graduation is expected in May 2026 after balancing classes with filming.

He expressed that for him, education is essential. 'Education has always been a priority for me,' Schnapp said. 'It was never a question of whether I would attend college, but rather what I would study', he added.

On top of his acting career, finishing his studies opens up new interests and opportunities. Schnapp later said, 'I've discovered a potential interest in writing or directing my own projects'.

Building a Business Empire

Entrepreneurship now defines Schnapp's next act. He co-founded TBH, a vegan hazelnut cocoa spread, at seventeen. Now, the brand has raised over $700,000 and reached more than 2,500 US stores.

He followed with TenderFix, a delivery-only chicken tender brand operating from nearly 1,000 IHOP locations. In 2023, Schnapp also co-founded Drifts, a creator-led footwear brand that recorded $850,000 in sales during its first month on Amazon.

In September 2025, Schnapp fronted the 30th anniversary relaunch of the 'Got Milk?' campaign, blending celebrity reach with business credibility.

Acting Will Not Define Everything

Schnapp has made his position clear. 'I've played Will Byers for so long, I'm so ready to play another character.' He added, 'I want to defy expectations and do something completely different.'

Reflecting on the Stranger Things finale, he shared 'Both these chapters of my childhood are closing.' He also described that moment as 'both daunting and exhilarating'.

As Stranger Things ends, neither career pauses. Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp leave Hawkins not uncertain, but prepared, already shaping what comes next beyond Netflix.