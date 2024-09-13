Innovations in technology are constantly changing the way traders approach the foreign exchange market. Trendonex is the latest FX robot from Dubai-based fintech firm Avenix Fzco. This bot has been released as part of Avenix Fzco's ongoing commitment to offering traders automated solutions for effective forex trading.

Trend Analysis and Trade Execution

At the core of Trendonex's functionality lies its ability to analyse market trends. The EA employs a set of indicators to examine currency pair movements, aiming to identify directional trends. Once a trend is detected, Trendonex is programmed to determine potential entry points that align with the perceived market direction.

Integrated Risk Management Tools

Trendonex comes equipped with several features designed to assist in managing trading risks. The Forex robot automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels for each trade it initiates. Users also have access to the Breakeven and Trailing Stop functions, which can be utilised to adjust risk exposure as market conditions change.

Customisable Trading Parameters

Recognising traders' diverse needs, Avenix Fzco has built Trendonex with customisation in mind. The EA offers a range of adjustable parameters, allowing users to tailor its operation to their specific trading preferences. Trendonex includes a strategy tester feature to aid in this process, enabling traders to optimise these parameters using historical data.

Operational Specifications

Trendonex is designed to function in 30-minute (M30) and 1-hour (H1) time frames. The forex robot focuses on major currency pairs, which typically offer high liquidity in the forex market. According to Avenix Fzco, Trendonex has undergone optimisation using historical data from 2016 to the present, utilising tick data provided by Tick Data Suite, operated by Thinkberry SRL.

Recommended Usage Practices

Avenix Fzco suggests periodic fine-tuning of Trendonex's input parameters to maintain optimal performance. The company recommends using recent historical data, specifically from the past six months, to recalibrate the EA's strategy in line with current market trends. Additionally, Trendonex allows for lot size adjustment, enabling users to align trade volumes with their risk tolerance and account size.

Trader Community Platform

Alongside the Trendonex software, Avenix Fzco has established a community platform for users of their Forex robots. This digital space aims to facilitate knowledge sharing and discussions among traders, providing a forum for exchanging insights and experiences related to automated forex trading.

Time Frame and Currency Pair Focus

Trendonex is specifically designed to operate on the M30 and H1 time frames. This focus allows the EA to analyse market movements over specific periods. The forex robot is programmed to work with major currency pairs, capitalising on the liquidity these instruments typically offer in the forex market.

Historical Data Optimisation

Avenix Fzco states that Trendonex has undergone extensive optimisation using historical data from 2016. This process aims to refine the EA's performance across various market conditions. The company emphasises using high-quality tick data provided by Tick Data Suite in this optimisation process.

Flexible Lot Size Management

Trendonex allows users to adjust lot sizes for each trade. This feature allows traders to tailor their position sizes according to their risk preferences and account balance, providing an additional layer of customisation to the automated trading process.

About Avenix Fzco

With its headquarters in Dubai, Avenix Fzco is a technology company specialising in creating automated trading systems for the foreign exchange market. The company offers a range of forex robots to handle various aspects of trading currencies. Avenix Fzco hopes to establish a complete forex trading ecosystem through software development and community-building programs. On its official website, details regarding Trendonex are available for individuals interested in learning more about automated trading bots.

To know more about Trendonex, you can visit their website today.