With a humble beginning devoid of any undue advantage or privileges, international businessman and master business strategist Ulugbekhon Maksumov has carved an oasis out of the desert of the Gulf region by building a business empire with footholds both on land and on the sea.

Maksumov started his career in Uzbekistan in the automotive industry, where his passion for innovation and service was nurtured. He moved to Dubai in 2006, and he has largely excelled in the armored vehicles industry.

Since 2008 he has become well-known in the marketplace for armored vehicles not only in the Middle East and Eastern Europe, where his operational bases are situated, but across the world as a big player in the defense industry.

His companies serve governmental and non-governmental institutions, non-profit organizations, and individuals worldwide.

In 2019, Ulugbekhon Maksumov etched his name on the defense industry landscape by establishing Aksum Marine in the UAE. With a fledgling presence in UAE and abundant loyal regional customers, he focused on a new region, his homeland, Uzbekistan, as a route to post-soviet countries and European markets.

Now Ulugbekhon, with his strategic thinking opened a branch of Aksum Marine as Aksum Marine VPK and Aksum VPK in Uzbekistan in 2021, while UAE has Aksum Marine and Aksum Armored Vehicles LLC

While Aksum Marine VPK deals in marine equipment like boats, speed boats, etc, Aksum VPK deals in armored vehicles, with these companies fully operational in Uzbekistan

VPK Aksum is focused on being a worldwide producer of top-of-the-line armored vehicles.

"His operation started in UAE with rapid growth and spreading the wings worldwide. To support the volume of production/demand, a decision was made to open a factory in Uzbekistan for smoother coverage of that part of the world and to expand production itself," a spokesperson for Aksum Group says.

