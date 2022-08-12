This year's International Youth Day theme is "Intergenerational Solidarity: Creating a world for all ages." Twenty-two countries, including the newest addition Philippines which just approved a bill on March 26, 2022, declaring August 12 of every year as National Youth Day, are observing this holiday.

International Youth Day celebrates and emphasizes the efforts, voices and actions of young people's participation in social, economic and political issues. Independently planned celebrations around the world are created to serve as platforms for the youth to provide their perspective on local and international affairs.

This year's celebration focuses on raising awareness of barriers to intergenerational solidarity, especially ageism, that detrimentally affects both the young and elderly. Sustainable development can only be reached through solidarity, decidedly so as this is now the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

How did it start?

The Key Club was the world's first youth organization. It was started in 1925 to give its members opportunities to provide service, build character and develop leadership. In 1965, The United Nations created the "Declaration on the Promotion among Youth of the Ideals of Peace, Mutual Respect and Understanding amongst Peoples" to support youth development.

The date for International Youth Day was agreed upon by the United Nations in 1999 and was first celebrated in 2000. Since then, today's holiday has been utilised to educate society, starting with mobilizing the youth in politics and addressing global environmental conservation issues.

How to participate in International Youth Day:

Attend a local International Youth Day Event

Be on the lookout for Youth Day-specific concerts, parties, exhibits or even parades organized by non-profit organizations and local councils. Not only will you get to witness young people's talents, but you also get the chance to interact and share ideas with them.

Listen to intergenerational discourse

If you prefer to stay at home, you can still participate in today's festivities by listening to podcasts and interviews that discuss this year's theme and the importance of consultation with the youth on political, economic and environmental matters.

Tune in to BBC World, where The Envoy on Youth will be joining BBC World in hosting a portion of their Africa in Focus radio segment for International Youth Day.

Volunteer in youth-focused programs

Today may be international youth day, but that should not stop you from volunteering to work with the youth on the other days of the year. Many kids are out-of-school youth, homeless, malnourished or simply unmotivated.

There are various programmes designed to help kids realize their full potential - from after-school music programs to foster care. Sometimes, all somebody needs is a helping hand.