A property on Galpin's Road, Croydon, collapsed after a massive explosion on Monday morning. The child was pronounced dead at the scene, while three people were injured and taken to the hospital.

Merton Council leader Ross Garrod said the community has been "torn apart by this tragedy" and assured residents that "We will keep pulling together, and keep doing everything we can to support those affected."

The cause of the explosion is still being investigated in cooperation with the London Fire Brigade. Locals highly suspect that a gas leak in the area is the culprit. Delroy Simms, who lives opposite the affected house incident, told PA Media that he could smell gas for "at least two weeks" before the blast, describing the situation as a ticking "time bomb".

Reverend Deji Ayorinde of the nearby Pollards Hill Baptist Church expressed his sorrow and frustrations at the tragedy that occurred as residents of Thornton Heath had been reporting the gas leak for weeks before the explosion.

He said, "This thing was reported, and it still wasn't resolved days or weeks later. Who takes ownership [of] that? The anger has built up because it has now cost life, and that's a catalyst for the strength of emotion around this."

Forty properties in the area have been evacuated because of the "substantial" blast area, and around 100 people have been housed in nearby hotels. Food, shelter, water and medicine have been offered, alongside financial support. Authorities said it could take five to 10 days before the displaced residents could go home.

Resident Maureen Clare shared that there were four children and a mother living in the collapsed terrace house in Croydon."They're very lively kids. They were always mischievous, happy and bouncing around. The [deceased] little girl was very nice. She would wave at you through the window, and we would wave back."

The little girl has been identified as Sahara Salman. Bouquets of flowers and multiple teddy bears were laid at the scene in tribute to her. Children from the neighbourhood also scrawled messages in chalk across a nearby pavement in dedication to the little girl.