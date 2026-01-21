Apple's most meaningful iPhone redesign in years may arrive without a dramatic new feature list or radical software overhaul. Instead, it could hinge on something far more subtle for the iPhone 2026 models: the placement of the selfie camera.

According to multiple reports, the iPhone 18 Pro is set to abandon Apple's long-standing centred front-facing cutout in favour of a small punch-hole camera positioned in the top-left corner of the display. While the change may appear minor at first glance, it could quietly redefine how users interact with the iPhone's screen.

For several years, Apple has defended the Dynamic Island as both a design solution and a functional interface. Yet leaks suggest that Apple is finally ready to reduce its physical footprint. By hiding Face ID sensors beneath the display and relocating the selfie camera, Apple could deliver a cleaner, more immersive front screen.

If accurate, the iPhone 18 Pro's redesign signals a broader shift in Apple's priorities. Rather than chasing headline-grabbing gimmicks, the company may be focusing on visual refinement, usability, and reclaiming screen real estate. In that sense, the front camera could become the most important hardware change of the generation.

Why Apple Wants The Selfie Camera Out Of The Way

The most consistent rumour surrounding the iPhone 18 Pro concerns under-display Face ID. According to Front Page Tech, Apple plans to place the TrueDepth sensor array beneath the screen, making it invisible during everyday use. This would eliminate the need for the pill-shaped cutout that has dominated iPhone displays since 2022.

With Face ID hidden, only the selfie camera would remain visible. Instead of centring it at the top of the display, leaks suggest Apple may move it to the top-left corner, which is an area already occupied by the system clock.

The result would be a minimal pinhole cutout that is easier for users to visually ignore, particularly when watching videos or gaming.

This approach mirrors trends seen in Android flagships, but Apple's implementation could be more deliberate. By shifting the camera away from the centre, Apple reduces distraction without compromising functionality, while still preserving high-quality front-facing photography and video calls.

What Happens To The Dynamic Island

The relocation of the selfie camera raises an obvious question: what becomes of the Dynamic Island? One possibility is that Apple simply shrinks it. Another, more radical idea is that the Dynamic Island itself could move.

The video also suggests the Dynamic Island may shift to the top-left corner alongside the selfie camera. Rather than permanently occupying the centre of the display, it could expand outward from the corner only when needed for navigation, calls, music playback, or Live Activities.

In theory, this would allow Apple to keep the feature while freeing up almost the entire centre of the screen.

Not all analysts agree. Some believe Apple will retain a smaller, centred Dynamic Island, arguing that early component leaks may have been misinterpreted. Others suggest Apple could delay under-display Face ID altogether, opting instead for a refined version of its current design.

A Small Change With Big Implications

If the rumours prove accurate, the iPhone 18 Pro's biggest upgrade will not be faster speeds or new colours, but a quieter visual shift that affects every interaction with the device. A cleaner display could make the iPhone feel more modern without requiring users to relearn how it works.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro in September, alongside other hardware updates and a possible shift to a split release cycle. Until then, speculation will continue, particularly given the ongoing legal dispute involving some of the most prominent leakers.

Still, one thing is clear: Apple appears increasingly focused on what it can remove from the iPhone, not just what it can add. And in that context, the humble selfie camera may finally be getting out of the way.