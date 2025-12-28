Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has declared that his country is locked in a 'full-fledged war' with the United States, Israel and Europe, issuing one of Tehran's starkest warnings yet as regional tensions continue to mount.

Speaking in an interview published on the official website of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on 27 December, Pezeshkian accused Western powers and Israel of waging a comprehensive campaign designed to destabilise Iran and prevent the country from recovering economically and politically.

'In my opinion, we are in a full-fledged war with America, Israel and Europe,' Pezeshkian said. 'They do not want our country to stand on its feet.'

The remarks, reported by Al Jazeera, came just days before a scheduled meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, adding to concerns that the confrontation surrounding Iran is entering a more dangerous phase.

'A War Worse Than Iraq'

Pezeshkian described the current confrontation as more severe and complex than the Iran–Iraq War of 1980 to 1988, a conflict that claimed hundreds of thousands of lives.

'This war is worse than Iraq's war against us,' he said. 'If one understands it well, this war is far more complex and difficult than that war.'

Unlike conventional warfare, Pezeshkian argued, Iran is facing pressure on multiple fronts simultaneously, including economic sanctions, diplomatic isolation, military threats, security challenges and what he described as coordinated propaganda efforts.

He said the country is being 'besieged from every aspect', with restrictions on trade, financial exchanges and oil sales imposed at the same time as social and economic expectations inside Iran continue to rise.

Military Pressure and Sanctions Backdrop

According to Al Jazeera, Pezeshkian's comments come against the backdrop of recent military confrontations and renewed sanctions.

Six months earlier, Israel and Iran fought a 12-day war triggered by an unprecedented Israeli strike on Iranian military and nuclear sites, as well as civilian areas. Iranian authorities later reported that the attacks caused more than 1,000 casualties.

The United States subsequently joined the Israeli operation, bombing three Iranian nuclear facilities. Washington's involvement brought a halt to nuclear negotiations with Tehran that had begun in April.

In September, France, Germany and the United Kingdom reimposed United Nations sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme. Tehran has repeatedly denied accusations that it is seeking to develop nuclear weapons.

Since returning to the White House in January, President Trump has revived his 'maximum pressure' campaign against Iran, a policy first implemented during his earlier term. The strategy has included additional sanctions aimed at crippling Iran's economy and sharply reducing its oil revenues.

Warning of Retaliation

Despite the mounting pressure, Pezeshkian sought to project confidence in Iran's military capabilities.

'Our dear military forces are doing their jobs with strength,' he said, adding that Iran is now stronger 'in terms of equipment and manpower' than during previous attacks by Israel and the United States.

He warned that any renewed military action against Iran would be met with a stronger response.

'If they want to attack, they will naturally face a more decisive response,' he said.

Internal Unity as Key Defence

Beyond military considerations, Pezeshkian repeatedly emphasised the importance of internal unity, arguing that Iran's greatest strength lies in social cohesion rather than firepower alone.

He said Western governments had expected Iran to collapse under pressure, predicting unrest and the breakdown of public services following attacks. Instead, he claimed, the recent conflict had strengthened national unity and public support for the state.

'Their calculations were that if they attacked, people would pour into the streets and the system would collapse,' he said. 'That did not happen.'

Pezeshkian warned that Iran's enemies are now attempting to exploit internal divisions through psychological and media operations, urging Iranians to resolve disputes privately while presenting a united front publicly.

Regional Implications

Al Jazeera reported that Netanyahu is expected to press Trump for further military action against Iran, potentially focusing on Tehran's missile programme, raising fears of renewed escalation.

With diplomatic efforts stalled and sanctions tightening, analysts warn that the risk of miscalculation remains high. While Pezeshkian framed the conflict primarily as non-kinetic — fought through sanctions, pressure and influence — the president made clear that Tehran views it as no less dangerous than traditional warfare.

As Iran braces for what it sees as a prolonged struggle, Pezeshkian's remarks underline the depth of hostility shaping relations between Tehran, Washington and its allies, and the fragile balance that continues to define the Middle East.