The release of the long-awaited Jeffrey Epstein documents has ignited a fierce debate over the balance between public transparency and the protection of private individuals. While the digital archive promised to shed light on a dark chapter of history, the actual release has left many observers feeling more frustrated than informed, as most of the Epstein files are redacted.

Since a massive amount of black ink obscures the names in the files, some wonder why the files were released in the first place when there's nothing much to gain from them. However, one TikToker offered a compelling reason why the Department of Justice must keep the names of those affected private, arguing that questioning the redactions amounts to 'victim blaming'.

Why Federal Authorities Must Shield Survivor Identities

Leah Sherman, senior producer and correspondent at Now This Impact, recently addressed the public's confusion regarding the extensive redactions on TikTok. She explained that federal law requires the Department of Justice to safeguard the identities of victims and minors involved in the case. This legal obligation stems from the need to prevent further harm to individuals who have already suffered significant trauma.

Also, Sherman noted that the women involved in the Epstein case didn't come forward because 'we don't believe women in this country.' She also pointed out that questioning the redaction and why those women would not come forward amounts to 'victim blaming.' Instead, she asked the public to question 'why our institution won't support them.'

'It's not a survivor's job to dole out their own justice once they are brave enough to come forward,' Sherman continued. 'And if you want women to come forward, you better make a system that supports them and actually seeks justice for when they do.'

Survivors Tend to Lose Everything

According to Sherman, some women came forward before, but they 'weren't taken seriously.' To make her point clear, she referred Virginia Giuffre, who came forward and accused Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell of trafficking her and other young girls, but they just discredited her. Aside from that, Giuffre suffered 'years of abuse, threats, and public scrutiny.'

'The power dynamic here does not support survivors. It allows powerful men to bury them in legal fees, destroy their reputations, and threaten their safety,' Sherman added while noting that 'Survivors could lose everything.'

Public Outrage and Trump's Intervention

When the Department of Justice began releasing the Epstein files on 19 December, it triggered a wave of online criticism over extensive redactions. About 90 per cent of the information was hidden, so most social media users find the move useless.

According to critics, the files were heavily redacted, making it nearly impossible to follow the connections between different figures in the files. Also, many felt that instead of shedding light on the issue, they are still being kept in the dark after seeing the black ink on the unclassified documents released by the DOJ.

Several also questioned the point of releasing them, since the documents were heavily redacted. 'What's [the] point if they are redacted?' one asked on X and many shared the same sentiment.

Trump Urges Department Of Justice To Abandon Investigation

President Donald Trump has also weighed in on the controversy, taking a critical stance against the ongoing focus on the Epstein archive. He suggested that the Department of Justice is wasting valuable time and resources on an investigation that should have been concluded long ago.

Trump, who signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act in November 2025 believed that it was time to move on because the DOJ had been spending its valuable hours sifting through the documents to ensure that sensitive information was hidden.

The President seems to have had enough after the DOJ announced on 24 December that they found an additional 1,000,000 pages of documents possibly related to the case. Trump turned to Truth Social and called the release of the Epstein files a 'Democrat-inspired hoax' and announced that the 'Dems are the ones who worked with Epstein.'

He urged the DOJ to 'release all of their names, [and] embarrass them' before asking the agency to 'get back to helping our Country!'

The US president prefers that the DOJ work on more important things, including 'election fraud', rather than focus its time on Epstein, who passed away in 2019.