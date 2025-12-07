IShowSpeed has won Streamer of the Year at the Streamer Awards 2025, ending Kai Cenat's multi-year streak in a result that astonished fans across the streaming community.

The highly anticipated event, which recognises outstanding online creators in gaming and entertainment, delivered one of its biggest surprises when the final award of the night shifted away from the long-standing favourite.

How the Upset Happened

This year's Streamer Awards marked a noticeable change in viewer momentum, with IShowSpeed's rapid rise throughout 2024 and early 2025 contributing to his strong showing.

His high-energy streams, expanding global fan base and consistent viral moments helped boost his visibility across platforms.

Public metrics across YouTube and social media placed him among the most-watched creators in the run-up to the ceremony, a factor likely contributing to his successful bid for the event's most competitive category.

Kai Cenat, who previously dominated Streamer of the Year voting, had been widely expected to continue his streak after another significant year of growth. His collaborations, high-profile livestreams and record-setting moments kept him at the forefront of audience discussions.

The outcome therefore marked a rare shift in a category often considered predictable, underscoring how quickly streaming trends can change.

Fan Reactions and Online Response

Reactions from viewers were swift as social media platforms erupted with contrasting responses. Supporters of IShowSpeed celebrated what many described as a well-earned milestone, while fans of Kai Cenat expressed surprise at the result and questioned how the long-running favourite was overtaken.

User commentary across X, TikTok and YouTube also highlighted the intensity of the competition between the two creators.

Clips of the moment circulated widely, with fans analysing the history of their rivalry and comparing their achievements over the past year.

The online conversation continued to trend overnight, pushing both IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat into the top spots of streaming-related search results.

Other Notable Winners at Streamer Awards 2025

The ceremony also spotlighted achievements across several major categories.

Gamer of the Year went to Caseoh_, who has grown significantly on Twitch and other platforms through interactive gaming content and breakout viral clips.

Streamer's Choice Award was awarded to Jasontheween, a result shaped by direct audience voting and reflective of his strong community support.

Legacy Award was presented to Doublelift, recognising his influence as a veteran figure in the competitive gaming and streaming scene.

The Sapphire Award went to Cinna, honouring her contributions to creator culture and artistic content.

These wins helped round out a ceremony that highlighted both rising creators and long-established figures in the industry.

What the Result Signals for the Streaming Landscape

IShowSpeed's victory introduces a shift in momentum within the streaming world, signalling the emergence of newer creators at the top tier of competitive categories.

Both he and Kai Cenat remain dominant forces across platforms, with viewership data consistently placing them among the highest-performing streamers globally. Their continued rivalry is expected to shape audience interest throughout 2025 as viewers track their future milestones, collaborations and live events.

Event Highlights and Ceremony Notes

This year's Streamer Awards featured a wide range of segments, including category presentations, creator appearances and live reactions from nominees.

Audience turnout and online engagement were strong, with the livestream drawing significant real-time viewership. The ceremony format once again underscored the event's growing importance within digital entertainment and creator culture.