The Streamer Awards 2025 has released much of its official winners list, setting off a wave of online reactions as viewers wait for the most anticipated announcement of the night. While several categories have already named their champions, fans of nominee Kai Cenat continue to drive intense social media discussions as the coveted Streamer of the Year award remains unannounced.

Held in Los Angeles, the annual ceremony once again brings together the biggest names in livestreaming, celebrating achievements across gaming, creative arts, IRL content and collaborative streams. Hosted by QTCinderella and Maya, the awards continue to expand in scope, reflecting the rapid evolution of the streaming industry and the rise of new categories shaped by emerging content trends.

Event Overview and Growing Anticipation

This year's Streamer Awards saw a significant number of viewers participating in the nomination and voting process. With livestreaming audiences at an all-time high, fan communities have closely followed updates leading up to the event.

The Streamer of the Year category, typically considered the climax of the show, has drawn the strongest engagement, especially with high-profile nominees such as JasonTheWeen, IShowSpeed, ExtraEmily and Kai Cenat.

As the ceremony progresses, organisers continue to release category results, creating sustained anticipation as audiences await the final round of top-tier announcements.

Full List of Confirmed Winners So Far

The following creators and brands have been officially announced as winners in their respective categories:

Best Creative Arts Streamer: Emiru

Best RolePlay Streamer: Fanum

Best MOBA Streamer: Caedrel

Best Brand Partner: Red Bull

Hidden Gem Award: ijustlovepuzzles

Best Battle Royale Streamer: Clix

Best Fighting Game Streamer: Lilypichu

Best MMORPG Streamer: Sodapoppin

Best Speedrun Streamer: Lilaggy

Best Sports Streamer: Flight23white

Best Minecraft Streamer: Tubbo

Best Marvel Rivals Streamer: Flats

Best FPS Streamer: TheBurntPeanut

Best Strategy Game Streamer: jynxzi

Best Reality Streamer: Rayasianboy

Best IRL Streamer: iShowspeed

Best Vertical Live Streamer: Kreekcraft

Stream Game of the Year: 'Peak'

Best Content Organisation: FaZe Clan

Best International Streamer: Totaamc

Best Stream Duo: agent00 & extraemily

Best Streamed Collab: KaiCenat and LeBron James

Best Marathon Stream: 'mafiathon 3' by KaiCenat

Best Streamed Event: Streamer University - kaicenat

Best Streamed Series: 'in the booth' by plaqueboymax

Best VTuber: theburntpeanut

Best Variety Streamer: Caseoh_

Best Just Chatting Streamer: Kaicenat

Best Breakout Streamer: Adapt

League of Their Own: Maya

Several categories remain pending, including Rising Star Award, Streamer's Choice Award and the highly awaited Streamer of the Year.

Streamer of the Year Race Intensifies

The Streamer of the Year award stands as the most debated category of the night. With four prominent nominees, public interest has grown sharply as viewers speculate on who will take the top title. Kai Cenat in particular has become a focal point of fan conversations, given his multiple wins in previous years and his strong presence across streaming platforms.

Supporters of other nominees, including IShowSpeed and ExtraEmily, have also taken to X and TikTok to share predictions and reaction clips as they await the official announcement. With no results yet released, the category continues to trend across social media.

For updates, check the official website for Streamer Awards 2025.

Where to Watch the Streamer Awards 2025

Viewers can follow the Streamer Awards 2025 through the official livestream on QTCinderella's Twitch channel, where the ceremony is being broadcast in full. The event is also mirrored on the Streamer Awards' official YouTube channel, allowing audiences to re-watch category announcements, performances and red carpet coverage. Highlights and winner updates are being posted across the event's social media pages on X, Instagram and TikTok for those tracking the results in real time.

Fan Reactions and Search Trends

As the winners list expanded throughout the night, online discussions surged. Communities across Reddit, X and TikTok shared live reactions, analyses and breakdowns of every update. Searches for the full list of winners, Streamer Awards 2025 results and the still-undecided Streamer of the Year category continue to climb, reflecting strong global interest.

Further announcements are expected as the ceremony progresses, keeping audiences engaged as they await the final reveal.