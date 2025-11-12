Kanye West has expressed concerns about his daughter, North West, being on social media. He even posted a video ranting about it.

But when Halloween wraps up and North has showcased her multiple costumes for the season, the internet thinks that Kanye might just be right all along about his concerns for North.

At just 12 years old, North West has sparked widespread debate with her bold online presence and fashion choices.

A TikTok clip showed her sporting fake face tattoos, a faux septum ring, grillz and blue‑highlighted braids, prompting reactions across social media.

Her mother, Kim Kardashian, defended the look as harmless costume play, saying, 'She was like, "I don't get it. It's a Halloween costume. It's all fake."'

Critics, however, questioned whether such styling—including a dermal finger‑piercing spotted during a family holiday in Rome—was age‑appropriate, suggesting it crossed the line between playful expression and adult aesthetics.

Kim addressed these concerns, admitting, 'As a mum, you're kind of like learning at the same time.'

The situation has also reignited broader discussions about the exposure of pre‑teens on social media.

People note that the issue isn't merely North's look, but the platform's influence, with one commentator writing, 'The issue is social media. Let kids be kids offline, without the entire world chiming in.'

Even his father, Kanye West, has the same remarks, especially on her bold look and fake tattoo. He has expressed frustration, ranting on social media over his 12-year-old daughter's presence on TikTok, declaring that she was 'being put on TikTok against my will'.

'I am not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok,' he emphasised, 'Tell her don't have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok and don't have her on TikTok at all if I don't approve that.'

Last month, Kim opened up about how she deals with her ex, the father of her children, and their co-parenting, saying she was 'pretty tested' as she navigates the challenges of raising their kids while managing their public disputes.

She said, 'It's probably been a couple of months since we've heard from him,' but stressed that her priority remains protecting their children amid the scrutiny.

Is Kanye West Right All Along?

Given that Ye has lapses and even has his own controversies, the internet can't help but think that Kanye was right all along about the frustrations he felt towards her daughter being on TikTok.

This question sparked after Halloween when North dressed up. The internet agreed that some of her fits are cute and age-appropriate, but others are calling out to Kim to intervene and even saying that Kanye is right.

The look that caught the attention of the internet was not just the one where she had fake tattoos, but it was when she had a matching outfit with her mom and grandma, Kris.

@kimandnorth Halloween 2025 pink cardigan, J Guapo and Chrissy G @Kim Kardashian @Kris ♬ Die young - echo

But the problem is, North is wearing an impersonation of Jay Guapo, another social media influencer who allegedly had ties with gangs.

He had denied it before, but he also kept talking about 'brushing shoulders' with gangs, but there is no confirmation whether it's true or not.

Critics claimed that North might really have an idea of who he really is and might be looking up to him.

North also dressed up as Kai Cenat, another influencer whose content is not appropriate for kids.

As North continues to grow and explore her bold choices, the conversation extends beyond celebrity children to anyone exposed on social media at a young age. Ye has voiced concerns, while her mother, Kim, strives to balance protection with letting her daughter express herself—highlighting just how tricky modern parenting can be under the public eye.