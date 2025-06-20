Thousands are heading to Seaclose Park this weekend, but if you're not among them, there are still ways to catch the Isle of Wight Festival live from home.

With headline acts like Sting, Stereophonics and Justin Timberlake, this year's show promises a weekend of memorable performances, even for those tuning in from their sofas. Here's what you need to know about streaming and watching Isle of Wight Festival 2025 online and at-home.

What is the Isle of Wight Festival?

The Isle of Wight Festival is a British music festival that was first held in the 1960s, predictably on the Isle of Wight. It was held from 1968 to 1970, then revived in 2002 and then held annually except for 2020, due to COVID-19.

Some legendary performers have graced the stages of the original event, such as Bob Dylan, The Who, Jimi Hendrix, Miles Davis, and The Doors. The original festival is considered iconic for their crowd as well, having been attended by the likes of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, Jane Fonda, Keith Richards, and more.

More recently, The Rolling Stones, Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, Amy Winehouse, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Yung Blud, and Calvin Harris have also been among those who performed at the festival, making it an annual event looked forward to by many. The festival's 2004 iteration is also remembered as David Bowie's last live UK show.

Can You Stream Isle of Wight Festival 2025?

Yes, you can. Sky TV, as the event's main sponsor, will be broadcasting the festival throughout the weekend. Live coverage begins on Friday 20 June 2025, with highlights from the previous day also available. Viewers can tune in via Sky Arts, Sky Showcase, and Sky Mix channels, which will feature both live performances and recaps.

When and How Can You Watch?

Sky's coverage is set to include the main stage and the Big Top, capturing most of the headline acts. The broadcasts will run each evening from 7pm until past midnight, allowing viewers to watch the biggest moments of each day. This means you can follow acts like Sting, The Corrs, Faithless, and Stereophonics as they perform, all from the comfort of your own home.

Each night's programme will include performances from the main stage and the Big Top. For example, on Saturday, viewers can enjoy the sets of Paul Heaton, Yard Act, and Supergrass, alongside highlights from the previous day. The coverage aims to provide a comprehensive experience, allowing those at home to keep up with the festival's best moments.

What Do We Know About the Line-up?

The 2025 line-up is packed with notable acts across 12 stages. The four-day event begins on Thursday 19 June with performances from The Smyths, Rhythm of the '90s, and The Pigeon Detectives in the Big Top.

The main festivities kick off on Friday, with Sting headlining at 8.30pm on the main stage, following sets from Amy Macdonald and The Corrs. Saturday's coverage features Busted, The Script, and Stereophonics, while Sunday's line-up includes Olly Murs, Texas, Jess Glynne, and Justin Timberlake.

Public Reception

Fans online have been looking forward to the event, both attending in-person and watching at-home. As the festival is right around the corner, some netizens are still scrambling for tickets and trying to figure out how they can catch it from wherever they might be.