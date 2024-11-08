Allegations of sexual harassment, stalking, and manipulation have shaken the University of Florida as two former students have come forward, describing disturbing encounters with UF men's basketball coach Todd Golden. According to Title IX documents obtained by student newspaper The Alligator, the complaint against Golden paints a troubling picture, with multiple accusations of inappropriate behaviour over the past year. Here's what we know so far about the accusations and the culture that may have allowed them.

The Alleged Pattern of Harassment

The former students allege that Golden's actions went beyond isolated incidents, describing what they believe was a systematic pattern of harassment and manipulation. Per reports from The Alligator, these accusations detail Golden's use of social media to initiate contact with young women, often involving unsolicited explicit photos and suggestive messages. Both women, who requested anonymity, shared that Golden would "like" several old posts to get their attention before sending direct messages in "vanish mode," which causes messages to disappear after viewing.

One former student recalled, "At first, it starts off slow... Then it's, 'Wait, he's fully stepping over that line.' And then it's, 'Wow, there's a picture of his [genitalia].' It was a full grooming process." Golden allegedly tracked women's locations through social media posts and once messaged one of the accusers saying he was "waiting for [her]" after she posted her location.

"It Was Copy-Paste to Every Girl"

Both women describe Golden's behaviour as highly calculated, with one alleging he would unfollow and block women on Instagram once the investigation into his actions began. According to Title IX documents, Golden would sometimes refer to women as "his drug" or "his good luck charm" before games, an approach that both women found manipulative and disturbing. "He just had this manipulation tactic over everyone," one former student shared. "He sent us all the same [messages]. It was copy-paste to every girl."

The report claims Golden even monitored Instagram activity tracking software, unfollowing over 100 accounts—many belonging to young women—between August and September. This behaviour allegedly included 'liking' multiple posts at once before un-liking them, presumably to avoid drawing attention. According to The Guardian, this tactic was part of a larger pattern intended to connect with women without arousing suspicion.

Complicity Within the Coaching Staff?

Adding to the complexity of the case, the students allege that other members of the coaching staff were aware of Golden's conduct. Special Assistant Ralphie Ferrari and Director of Basketball Strategy Jonathan Safir are accused by the students of being complicit in the alleged misconduct, though neither man is mentioned in the formal Title IX complaint. Both Ferrari and Safir declined to comment when reached by The Alligator.

One of the former students described what she sees as a culture of harassment that extends beyond Golden, calling the environment "a sick joke" within the coaching ranks. She expressed frustration that the university had not taken significant action, suggesting that the problem may run deeper than just one individual.

The University of Florida has refrained from commenting on the case, citing federal Title IX regulations that prevent them from discussing ongoing investigations. Golden has not publicly responded to the allegations. As of now, no formal statement has been issued by the university regarding Golden's position, leaving the future of UF's basketball programme uncertain.