President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Susie Wiles as his White House Chief of Staff, marking her as the first woman in U.S. history to hold this pivotal role. Known for her calm demeanour and strategic insight, Wiles was the de facto manager of Trump's victorious 2024 campaign, managing the typically tumultuous operation with unprecedented discipline and efficiency. Below is an in-depth look at who Susie Wiles is, her role as Chief of Staff, and what her appointment means for the incoming administration.

Who Is Susie Wiles?

Susie Wiles, a veteran Republican strategist, has a long-standing career in political consulting, primarily based in Florida. She initially gained prominence by running high-profile campaigns in the state, including Trump's successful campaigns in Florida in 2016 and 2020. Her extensive experience includes managing Florida Governor Rick Scott's 2010 campaign, former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman's 2012 presidential bid, and Ron DeSantis's successful gubernatorial campaign in 2018. According to reports, her influence within Republican circles stems from her keen political insight and ability to manage campaigns effectively, even under intense scrutiny.

Born Susan Summerall, Wiles is also recognised as the daughter of legendary NFL sportscaster Pat Summerall. Despite her father's fame, Wiles has preferred to stay out of the spotlight, quietly orchestrating strategies from behind the scenes. She was married to fellow Republican consultant Lenny Wiles, with whom she shares a daughter, Caroline Wiles. The couple divorced in 2017, but she has maintained close family ties throughout her career.

Why Is She Called the 'Ice Maiden' or 'Ice Baby'?

Wiles has earned the nickname "Ice Maiden" or "Ice Baby" for her composed, calm demeanour in high-stakes situations. Throughout Trump's campaign, she displayed an ability to maintain calm and manage his often mercurial moods without appearing as controlling or confrontational. Known for her clear-headed approach, Wiles often stood offstage at rallies, monitoring Trump's speeches and quietly steering him back on track when he strayed. She has mastered the art of managing Trump by earning his respect rather than confronting him, and her ability to influence him subtly has become one of her defining traits. Trump referred to Wiles affectionately as "Ice Baby" during his victory speech, emphasising her steady presence throughout the campaign.

The Role of Chief of Staff: Key Responsibilities and Influence

The White House Chief of Staff is a crucial role in any administration. It is responsible for managing day-to-day operations, coordinating policy, and serving as a gatekeeper to the President. As Chief of Staff, Wiles will play a central role in executing Trump's agenda, balancing competing priorities, and managing communication channels within the White House. Her role will involve overseeing the staff, coordinating between departments, and serving as Trump's primary adviser on various issues.

A successful Chief of Staff must also be prepared to tell the President hard truths, as Chris Whipple, author of The Gatekeepers, described the role as "absolutely critical" to an effective White House. According to Whipple, Wiles has demonstrated that she can manage Trump effectively without antagonising him. However, he notes that her lack of recent White House experience could pose challenges in navigating the complex Washington landscape.

Trump's First Major Appointment: A Defining Move

Trump's decision to appoint Wiles as his first major staff member speaks volumes about his approach to his second term. Her successful handling of the 2024 campaign, where she minimised infighting, leaks, and controversy, has made her one of Trump's most trusted advisers. According to Politico, many in Trump's inner circle view Wiles as the person who finally brought discipline to his operation, a rare achievement given Trump's tendency to cycle through staff and resist management.

Despite her success, Wiles has shown a reluctance to take the spotlight. At Trump's victory celebration, she refused to accept the microphone to make remarks, preferring to keep a low profile. Her colleagues, however, have publicly expressed admiration for her, with campaign co-manager Chris LaCivita calling her "one of the fiercest and most loyal warriors" he has ever worked with. Her low-key style, combined with a deep understanding of Trump's personality, has uniquely suited her for the Chief of Staff position.

Susie Wiles' historic appointment as Trump's Chief of Staff sets a new precedent in American politics. As she steps into this critical role, her influence on Trump's administration will likely be profound, shaping policies, managing crises, and steering the White House with her signature calm and composed approach.