A small town in southern Italy faces a unique challenge: Its mayor has issued a decree prohibiting residents from getting sick.

In the unique directive, Mayor Antonio Torchia of Belcastro, Calabria, has ordered residents to 'avoid contracting any illness that requires medical assistance, especially an emergency.' Belcastro lies within Calabria, a southern Italian region known for its poverty.

A Unique Edict In Southern Italy

Torchia explained during a local television interview that while the decree is issued with a touch of irony, its primary purpose is to draw attention to the town's severe lack of healthcare resources. Belcastro, a town with approximately 1,300 residents, including a significant elderly population (around 50%), faces challenges in accessing healthcare.

The town's health centre frequently experiences closures, and on-call doctors are unavailable during evenings, weekends, and holidays. The closure of nearby healthcare facilities and the fact that the nearest emergency room is located a significant distance away in Catanzaro (approximately 45 kilometres or 28 miles) prompted the mayor to conclude that an 'urgent and non-deferrable precautionary act' was necessary.

'This is not just a provocation; the ordinance is a cry for help, a way to shine a spotlight on an unacceptable situation,' Torchia told local news outlet Corriere della Calabria. The mayor's decree advises residents to 'avoid behaviours that may be harmful and to prevent domestic accidents,' and to limit time spent outside the home, refrain from travel or sports, and prioritise rest.

However, the practical implementation of this ordinance remains unclear. The mayor said the order was designed to provoke regional authorities and health officials to address the issues. The mayor said the ordinance would stay in effect until the town's public health centre was open regularly.

Belcastro's Healthcare Crisis

'Come and live a week in our small village and try to feel safe knowing that in the event of a health emergency, the only hope is to get to Catanzaro in time,' he said while speaking to local media. 'Try it, and then tell me if this situation seems acceptable to you.'

The sparsely populated Calabria region faces a double challenge: desertification and 'brain drain.' The region's arid landscape is gradually expanding, while a significant portion of its young population seeks better opportunities in larger cities, leaving rural communities to grapple with depopulation.

Facing Depopulation And Healthcare Shortages

In 2021, over 75% of Calabria's towns, approximately 320, had populations under 5,000 residents. This alarming trend has fueled concerns about the long-term viability of these communities, with some facing the threat of complete depopulation.

Certain towns have implemented innovative strategies to combat this, such as offering financial incentives to attract new residents and revitalize their dwindling populations. Mayor Torchia recognises that Belcastro's healthcare access issues are a common challenge many other towns in the region face.

'I am a drop in the ocean. The province of Catanzaro has 80 municipalities, and I believe that most of them suffer from the same problems,' Torchia told local broadcaster LaC News24.

Like many in rural Italy, the residents of Belcastro face daily struggles with limited access to healthcare. While symbolic, their mayor's unconventional approach underscores the human cost of these deficiencies and the urgent need for solutions that ensure the well-being of all citizens, regardless of their location.