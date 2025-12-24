In a digital age where the Vatican is increasingly trying to modernise its image to appeal to younger generations, a high-ranking priest in Italy has managed to do the exact opposite.

During what should have been a standard seasonal service, Don Giuseppe Laterza delivered a sermon that has since ignited a backlash across social media, with many accusing the clergyman of harbouring deeply sexist and 'backward' views.

The controversy erupted during a Christmas Novena prayer on Saturday, 20 December, held at the historic Conversano Cathedral in Italy's Apulia region. While discussing the virtues of the Virgin Mary, Laterza took a sharp and unexpected turn into the territory of gender politics.

He told the gathered worshippers that Mary's true freedom came from her submission, a point he suggested modern women were failing to grasp.

'Mary is truly free, free because she knows how to obey. You see, Mary is the truly freest woman in the world,' the priest stated, before adding the line that would soon go viral: 'We should tell that to some feminists.'

Viral Backlash and Feminists Under Fire

The sermon was live-streamed, ensuring that the remarks did not stay within the cathedral walls. As the footage began to circulate on platforms like TikTok and X, the response was swift and largely scathing.

For many, the comments felt like a pointed attack on the progress of women's rights, framed within a theological context that felt outdated to a global audience.

Social media users did not hold back in their assessment of the priest's worldview. One commentator sarcastically referred to him as 'our home-grown Taliban', while another was more direct, labelling him a 'backward, sexist misogynist'.

The outrage was fuelled by the perceived pettiness of the remark, with one individual noting that the religious leader 'could have avoided that pointless, petty and misogynistic remark'.

This incident comes at a time when the Catholic Church is making a concerted effort to appear more accessible. Only recently, a group of 'TikTok-loving priests' gathered in Rome to discuss ways to lure in young people and engage with modern digital culture.

Diplomatic Ties and the Debate Over Feminists in the Church

Despite the wave of anger, the man at the centre of the storm is no local parish outlier. Don Giuseppe Laterza has held significant positions within the Vatican hierarchy.

According to reports, he served as the archbishop of the now-defunct Diocese of Vartana from 2023 to 2024. Furthermore, he was appointed by Pope Francis as an apostolic nuncio—essentially acting as the Vatican's ambassador—to the Central African Republic and Chad.

Just days before his controversial sermon, Laterza had shared photos of himself at an audience with Pope Leo XIV, reinforcing his status as a well-connected figure in the religious world.

In the comments sections of Italian news outlets and social media pages, a segment of the faithful rose to the priest's defence. A user named Raf expressed relief, stating: 'I'm glad that there is at least one bishop who criticises feminism.

I just hope he isn't forced to retract. It's incredible how, in this society, you can attack anything and anyone – except feminism.' Another supporter, Claudio, echoed this sentiment, suggesting that in today's 'open' society, one can say anything except that which is considered 'out of fashion'.

For now, the Vatican has not issued an official statement regarding the sermon, but the incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing tension between traditional dogma and the modern values of a globalised world.