The UK government has issued its strongest warning yet to Elon Musk's social media platform X, after revelations that its AI tool, Grok, has been used to generate sexualised deepfake images of women and children. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer slammed the practice as 'disgusting', signalling that a ban on the platform is already 'on the table.'

The scandal has sparked outrage across Britain, with senior figures and public personalities among those targeted. Regulators have confirmed that some of the AI-generated material has already been shared on the dark web, raising grave concerns about illegal child sexual abuse imagery. The Prime Minister has vowed that the government will not tolerate such content and has tasked Ofcom with exploring every possible measure to curb the abuse.

Starmer's Strong Rebuke of X

PM Keir Starmer slammed X for allowing Grok to generate images of undressed women and children, including high-profile figures such as the Princess of Wales, cabinet ministers, MPs, and celebrities.

'This is disgraceful. It's disgusting, and it's not to be tolerated,' the Prime Minister said, as reported by The Telegraph. He added: 'X needs to get their act together and get this material down – and we will take action on this because it's simply not tolerable.'

On Wednesday, 7 January 2026, the UK's internet watchdog revealed that Grok-generated images had already been circulated on the dark web, constituting illegal child sexual abuse material.

X's Possible Ban in the UK

Starmer confirmed that he had asked Ofcom to ensure that 'all options are on the table', signalling that a ban could be considered if X fails to act.

'X has got to get a grip of this, and Ofcom has our full support to take action in relation to this. This is wrong,' he said. 'It's unlawful. We're not going to tolerate it. I've asked for all options to be on the table.'

Under the Online Safety Act, Ofcom has the power to apply for a court order known as an access restriction order, which would require internet service providers or smartphone app stores to block offending platforms in the UK. Although this power has never been used, the regulator has warned it may launch an investigation into X.

Elon Musk has warned X users that anyone using Grok to create illegal content 'will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content'. However, critics argue that the company has failed to prevent widespread abuse of the tool.

High-Profile Victims of Grok

Researchers have found that X users generate thousands of sexualised images with Grok every hour, often by putting prompts such as 'put her in a bikini.' Grok then produces synthetic sexualised images without consent.

Among those targeted are:

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton who was depicted in a bikini without her consent. While Buckingham Palace has declined to comment, the targeting of the Princess has been a major factor in the government's aggressive stance.

who was depicted in a bikini without her consent. While Buckingham Palace has declined to comment, the targeting of the Princess has been a major factor in the government's aggressive stance. Nell Fisher , a 14-year-old actress who plays Holly Wheeler in Stranger Things.

, a 14-year-old actress who plays Holly Wheeler in Stranger Things. Dr Daisy Dixon , a prominent academic and author, who reported that her everyday social media photos were being 'weaponised' by strangers.

, a prominent academic and author, who reported that her everyday social media photos were being 'weaponised' by strangers. Samantha Smith, a BBC journalist and commentator, who described her experience of being 'dehumanised' after discovering Grok-generated images of herself in states of undress.

Smith noted that while the images were synthetic, they felt as 'violating as if someone had actually posted a nude picture' of her.

What Comes Next

The UK government has made clear that it will not hesitate to act if X fails to address the issue. Ofcom has already made 'urgent contact' with the platform and could begin a formal investigation.

For now, Musk and X have not released a statement regarding the possible ban in the UK.