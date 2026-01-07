Donald Trump has lifted the lid on the two onstage habits his wife Melania finds most cringe-worthy, admitting that the First Lady believes both are beneath the dignity of the presidency.

Speaking candidly to Republican lawmakers at the annual GOP retreat held at the Trump-Kennedy Center in Washington DC on Tuesday, Trump revealed that Melania strongly disapproves of his habit of miming weightlifting during speeches and his now familiar dance routine that often closes his appearances.

'It's So Unpresidential'

Trump told the audience that Melania has repeatedly urged him to drop the theatrical gestures, particularly when he launches into a routine mocking transgender athletes competing in women's sports.

As he began to mime hoisting an imaginary barbell while criticising Democratic policies, the President paused to share his wife's reaction. 'My wife hates when I do this,' he said, drawing laughter from the room. 'She's a very classy person. She said, "It's so unpresidential."'

Trump recalled pushing back on her concerns by reminding her that he did, in fact, become president while doing exactly those things. Melania, however, was unconvinced. 'She said, "Darling, please, the weightlifting is terrible,"' he told the crowd.

Trump: My wife hates when I do this. She said, 'it's so unpresidential.' She hates when I dance. I said, 'everybody wants me to dance, darling.' But the weightlifting, the girl gets up. Mmmm. Ahhhh. I want to be more effusive. *grunts*

Dancing That Divides Opinion

The weight-lifting impression is not the only behaviour Melania dislikes. Trump also revealed that she is no fan of his onstage dancing, a routine that has become a regular feature at rallies and official events.

Typically performed to the Village People's hit Y.M.C.A., the arm pumping dance has drawn cheers from supporters. Trump insisted the reaction is genuine. 'The place goes crazy,' he said.

Melania, according to her husband, takes a different view. 'She said, "They don't like it, they're just being nice to you,"' Trump recalled, rejecting the suggestion outright as the room erupted in laughter.

Republicans Go Wild

Despite his wife's misgivings, Trump showed no sign of toning things down. At the retreat, held on the anniversary of the 6 January Capitol riot, he went on to deliver an exaggerated version of his weightlifting mime.

After initially offering a brief imitation, he decided to be more dramatic, sticking out his tongue, panting heavily and acting exhausted before pretending to drop the imaginary barbell. The performance delighted Republican lawmakers, who cheered enthusiastically.

The speech frequently strayed off script, but Trump framed it as deliberate. He told the audience his rambling remarks were a 'roadmap to victory' ahead of a challenging midterm election season.

Defying Melania Once Again

At the end of his lengthy address, Trump once again ignored Melania's advice and broke into his trademark dance, pumping his fists to Y.M.C.A. as the crowd applauded.

He later admitted that he plans to limit his public focus on transgender athletes during the campaign, preferring to raise the issue closer to election day to avoid giving Democrats time to adjust their stance.

The moment offered a rare glimpse into the private dynamic between the Presidential couple, revealing a First Lady who values restraint and tradition and a President who thrives on spectacle, even when told it is so unbecoming of his position.