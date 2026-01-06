In a dramatic turn of international policy, Donald Trump has suggested that ordinary Americans might underwrite oil companies' costs to rebuild Venezuela's shattered oil infrastructure. The US President's comments have sent shockwaves through Washington, Wall Street and Latin America as questions grow about who truly stands to gain—and who could ultimately pay the price.

With Venezuela home to the world's largest crude reserves, Trump's suggestion that firms could be reimbursed by the U.S. government or future oil revenue has ignited debate on the economic, political and human stakes. The proposal comes just days after a US military operation led to the capture of Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro.

A Bold Plan with Major Risks

In outlining a plan to bring in US oil companies to restore Venezuela's energy sector, he framed it as both a strategic opportunity and an economic boon. 'We're going to have our very large United States oil companies ... go in, spend billions of dollars, fix the badly broken infrastructure,' Trump announced, adding that these companies would be reimbursed for their investment.

But beneath that rhetoric lie serious uncertainties about cost, timeline and accountability. Venezuela's oil output has collapsed from roughly 3.5 million barrels per day in 1999 to around 1.1 million currently, largely due to years of mismanagement and neglect. Restoring the facilities—much less expanding production—could take years and billions of dollars, according to energy analysts.

Who Benefits: Big Oil or US Taxpayers?

At first glance, the idea of US oil companies revitalising a dormant oil giant appears lucrative. Shares of major energy firms such as Chevron have already risen on speculation that they could gain access to Venezuelan reserves.

Chevron, the only major US oil company still operating under limited conditions in Venezuela, could find fresh opportunities after decades of sanctions and political turmoil.

Executives at other oil majors like ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips, however, have been circumspect or silent on whether they would return, facing risks including legal claims, unstable governance and past nationalisation experiences under leaders like Hugo Chávez.

The calculus becomes more complicated when U.S. taxpayers are asked to underwrite the financial risk.

The Reimbursement Question

Trump's suggestion that the US might reimburse oil companies, either directly or via future oil revenues, has provoked consternation among critics. On one hand, supporters say tying reconstruction to future revenue could mean minimal direct cost to the public. On the other hand, sceptics warn that such arrangements often hide long-term liabilities and shift financial risk from powerful corporations to ordinary citizens.

Many analysts argue that without clear legal frameworks and binding guarantees, private companies will remain reluctant to commit capital. That means the taxpayer could end up footing far more of the bill than initially presented, especially if oil production takes years to climb or revenue projections fall short.

The Human Impact on Venezuela

The wider implications for Venezuelans are equally profound. While restoring oil infrastructure could stimulate jobs and growth in a nation long plagued by economic distress, experts caution that history shows such extractive projects often concentrate profit among elites while failing to deliver sustained improvements in living standards for the general population. Climate advocates also warn that ramping up oil production will have serious environmental consequences, potentially locking Venezuela and global markets deeper into fossil fuel dependence.

A Geopolitical Gamble

Trump's proposal doesn't sit in a vacuum. It comes amid fierce debate in Washington over the legality and wisdom of the Venezuela intervention. Some lawmakers view it as overreach, while allies tout it as decisive leadership.

What remains clear is that the question of who benefits most—US taxpayers, oil companies, Venezuelan citizens or geopolitical strategists—is far from settled.