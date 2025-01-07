Jaguar has refused a coroner's recommendation to redesign its electric SUV following a tragic accident that resulted in the death of seven-year-old Alfie Tollett.

The incident occurred in February 2023 in Plymstock, Plymouth, when Alfie was crushed between two parked cars as he changed his rugby boots. The driver of a £70,000 I-PACE mistakenly engaged 'drive' instead of 'reverse', causing the vehicle to lurch forward for up to ten seconds.

Alfie Tollett's Fatal Accident

Assistant Coroner Deborah Archer, representing Devon, Plymouth, and Torbay, highlighted multiple errors by the driver that 'caused or contributed to the death.'

However, she also pointed out that improved safety features in the vehicle's design might have prevented the tragedy. The I-PACE employs a button-based gear system rather than a traditional gear stick, with drivers selecting drive, neutral, or reverse via three buttons.

Archer recommended that Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) introduce an 'intermediary step' to confirm the intended direction of travel in vehicles with similar gear systems. Her letter to Jaguar's CEO warned that without such modifications, similar fatalities could occur in the future.

Electric SUV Safety Questioned

Despite the coroner's concerns, Jaguar defended its vehicle design, stating that the I-PACE complies with all legal safety standards and does not require further modifications. 'The Jaguar I-PACE has achieved the highest safety rating of five stars from the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP),' the company said.

JLR also emphasised that the gear transmission control unit is 'clearly labelled' and fully certified under United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UN-ECE) standards.

Alfie and his family were at Plymstock Albion Oaks Rugby Club, where his older brother was participating in a training session. While Alfie was changing his boots behind the family's parked car, a driver in the I-PACE attempted to straighten his parking position.

The driver, relying solely on touch to select reverse, accidentally engaged drive. He failed to notice the absence of the reversing alarm and continued to accelerate, striking Alfie's family car and pushing it into a parked van. The impact crushed Alfie between the two vehicles.

No Criminal Charges

Alfie was rushed to hospital but tragically succumbed to his injuries. A 55-year-old man was initially arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. However, no criminal charges were filed as the driver passed away shortly after the incident. The coroner's inquest recorded the death as accidental but raised serious concerns about the vehicle's design.

Did a Design Flaw Contribute to Alfie's Death?

During the inquest, Archer identified several human errors, including the driver selecting gears by feel, failing to apply the brakes, and continuing to accelerate for eight to ten seconds.

She argued that a design requiring an additional lever or confirmation step could have alerted the driver to their mistake. 'In my opinion, action should be taken to prevent future deaths, and I believe you have the power to take such action,' she wrote in her report.

Jaguar maintained its position that the I-PACE's design adheres to rigorous safety standards. The company pointed out that other automakers, including Ford, Tesla, and Renault, use similar button-based gear selector systems.

'JLR confirms that the Vehicle Certification Agency is an Executive Agency of the Department for Transport and exists to improve vehicle safety and environmental protection by providing robust testing and certification to internationally recognised standards,' the company stated.

The automaker reiterated that the I-PACE had undergone extensive testing and received the highest possible safety ratings. Jaguar's response suggested that the tragedy was due to driver error rather than any fault in the vehicle's design.