Jalen Williams is fast becoming one of the NBA's most talked-about rising stars. From an underrated college player to a dominant presence in the NBA Finals, his evolution is both inspiring and undeniable. In this article, we break down Jalen Williams' stats, college journey, and five defining moments that have cemented his place as one of the league's most complete young talents.

How Santa Clara Shaped a Future NBA Star

Unlike many lottery picks, Jalen Williams didn't come from a powerhouse basketball programme. He began his college career at Santa Clara University, a school better known for producing Steve Nash than NBA-ready talent.

In his third and final season (2021–22), Williams made a huge leap. According to Sports Reference, he averaged:

18.0 points

4.4 rebounds

4.2 assists

51.3% field goal percentage

39.6% from three-point range

Those figures placed him among the most efficient scorers in the nation. He was named to the First-Team All-WCC, and scouts began to take notice of his elite playmaking and defensive versatility.

Why Oklahoma City Took a Calculated Draft Gamble

The Oklahoma City Thunder surprised many when they selected Williams 12th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. While some questioned his small-school background, Thunder GM Sam Presti saw a high-IQ player ready to make an immediate impact.

Williams exceeded all expectations in his rookie campaign:

14.1 points per game

4.5 rebounds

3.3 assists

1.4 steals

52.1% shooting from the field

He was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team and quickly became a fan favourite for his hustle, selflessness, and two-way play. His basketball IQ and maturity stood out in a young OKC roster stacked with potential.

An All-Star Leap in Year Two

By the 2023–24 season, Williams had made the leap from reliable starter to legitimate star. He averaged 19.1 points per game over 71 games and shot an impressive 36.5% from beyond the arc, ranking him among the most efficient wing scorers in the league.

According to TalkSPORT, 'Jalen Williams may be the most complete second option in the league today'. He earned his first NBA All-Star selection in the following 2024–25 season, showing that his rise wasn't just a fluke, it was the product of constant improvement.

NBA Finals Dominance: How He Became a Game-Changer

In the 2025 NBA Finals, Jalen Williams delivered on the biggest stage. With defences often focusing on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, it was Williams who stepped up and took control when it mattered most.

As reported by HeatingUp.net, his Finals averages include:

20.2 points

5.6 rebounds

5.3 assists

1.6 steals

In Game 5, he exploded for a career-high 40 points, helping the Oklahoma City Thunder take a 3–2 lead in the series. His performance showcased not only scoring but clutch defence and emotional leadership. At 24 years old, Williams became the fifth-youngest player in NBA Finals history to score at least 40 points, following Magic Johnson and Russell Westbrook.

Defining Moments in Jalen Williams' Career

College Breakout (2022): Averaged 18.0 PPG at Santa Clara with elite efficiency.

Draft Day Surprise (2022): Picked 12th by OKC despite small-school background.

Rookie Year Success (2023): Earned All-Rookie First Team honours.

All-Star Debut (2024): Became one of the NBA's most efficient young scorers.

What's Next for the Thunder's Cornerstone?

At his age, Jalen Williams has already achieved more than most players do in a decade. His commitment to defence, scoring ability, and selfless team play have established him as a cornerstone of Oklahoma City's future.

As he has expressed in interviews, his goal is to keep improving and ultimately bring a championship home. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren alongside him, Williams isn't just part of a promising trio, he's helping to build a new Thunder dynasty.