It has been 20 years since the release of Titanic, but fans of the movie are still questioning why Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) could not climb on top of the door on which Rose (Kate Winslet) had been floating after the ship hit an iceberg and sank.

The movie's director, James Cameron, has again tried to put an end to the debate over whether Jack could have lived in that scene or not. He claims that he commissioned a study to prove that two people could not have survived on the "floating door."

In the aforementioned scene, Jake freezes to death in an attempt to keep his beloved Rose alive on a wooden plank from the ill-fated ship that sank in the North Atlantic Ocean.

In an interview for the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water, Cameron said he will be releasing a documentary next year to put an end to the long-debated topic. "We have done a scientific study to put this whole thing to rest and drive a stake through its heart once and for all," he said in an interview with Postmedia.

Cameron added: "We have since done a thorough forensic analysis with a hypothermia expert...we tested to see whether they could have survived through a variety of methods, and the answer was, there was no way they both could have survived. Only one could survive."

The documentary will show the results of the study and will be broadcast on National Geographic when Titanic is re-released in February.

This is not the first time Cameron has talked about the topic. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the filmmaker explained that Titanic is about "death and separation."

"Whether it was that, or whether a smoke stack fell on him, he was going down. It's called art, things happen for artistic reasons, not for physics reasons," the director stressed.