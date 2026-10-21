Texas Democrat James Talarico accused Elon Musk of pursuing public land and political influence during an MS NOW interview on Monday, 19 October.

The US Senate candidate linked his allegation to the billionaire's financial backing of Republican groups supporting his opponent, Ken Paxton.

The remarks followed reports of a possible sale involving Boca Chica State Park, beside SpaceX's Starbase facilities in South Texas.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says no vote is imminent, while state wildlife officials dispute suggestions the sale will be considered in November.

James Talarico Questions Musk's Support for Ken Paxton

Speaking to Katy Tur, Talarico, a serving Texas state representative, explained Musk's involvement in the election.

'Well, Elon wants our land. He's already trying to buy one of our beautiful state parks down in south Texas.'

Talarico also alleged that Musk wanted water for artificial intelligence data centres and access to taxpayer funds.

Referring to Musk's involvement in the Department of Government Efficiency, he claimed the billionaire wanted 'his very own personal United States senator.'

He suggested Paxton, Texas' attorney general and the Republican Senate candidate, was Musk's preferred choice. Talarico did not present evidence of an agreement exchanging political support for public property or government benefits.

However, the political spending is documented. Campaign finance filings reported by The Texas Tribune show Musk contributed $158 million (€141 million and £118 million) to Senate Leadership Fund in September.

On 9 September, Musk gave the Republican super PAC $75 million (€67 million and £56 million). Senate Leadership Fund transferred that amount to Texas PAC the following day.

Two weeks later, Musk contributed another $83 million (€74 million and £62 million). Senate Leadership Fund again transferred a matching amount to Texas PAC, which has financed advertising supporting Paxton.

These payments went through outside political committees, not directly into Paxton's authorised campaign account. The transactions show substantial support for his candidacy, but not the motive Talarico alleges.

Both candidates are contesting the 3 November Senate election. The dispute has put Musk's campaign spending alongside a separate question about access to publicly owned coastal land.

James Talarico's Park Claims Meet Abbott's Denial

Texas Monthly reported that a draft agenda referred to possible discussions about selling approximately 1,300 acres in Cameron County, including Boca Chica State Park.

Two people familiar with internal discussions told the magazine that SpaceX is the prospective buyer. The draft reportedly put the discussion on the agenda for a closed-door commission session on 5 November, two days after the election.

Abbott challenged the proposed timetable on 19 October. 'What I know is that that's not coming up for a vote anytime soon,' he said, while acknowledging limited knowledge of the discussions.

Stephanie Garcia, a spokesperson for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, was more specific. She said the commission was not considering selling the Boca Chica property at its November meeting.

A much smaller SpaceX land request is already on the public record. In August 2025, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission authorised the disposal of four separate parcels at Boca Chica State Park, totalling approximately 1.9 acres.

SpaceX had made an unsolicited offer to buy those parcels for employee housing. The authorisation did not establish that a sale was completed, and the earlier request was separate from the reported 1,300-acre proposal.

Opposition was visible at the 2025 hearing. According to the commission's transcript, officials received 266 public responses, with 260 against the disposal and six supporting it.

The commission nevertheless approved the authorisation. Its records show a real request for limited land, not proof of the much larger prospective purchase described in October.

Abbott has said he wants to preserve Texas parkland, and wildlife officials say they will not consider the larger sale in November. Neither statement definitively resolves whether talks about the property took place.

For Talarico, the issue offers a sharp campaign argument about Musk's influence. The documented donations and earlier land request are distinct facts, while any connection between them remains unproven.