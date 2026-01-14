Celebrated Australian author Craig Silvey appeared in a Perth court this week, charged with child exploitation offences after police allegedly caught him 'actively engaging' with offenders online.

The 43-year-old father of three has been banned from being alone with his own children, including unsupervised contact with his three young daughters.

Australia's literary and education sectors are reeling.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Silvey's Fremantle home on Monday, where they say they found him engaged with child exploitation offenders on the internet, according to SBS News. 'He was immediately arrested, and his electronic devices were seized,' a Western Australian police spokesman confirmed.

Silvey faces two charges: possessing and distributing child exploitation material between 7 and 9 January.

State prosecutors alleged in court that the children's author participated in online conversations where he expressed 'sexual interest' in children and distributed child exploitation material, according to court documents.

Strict Bail Conditions

Silvey appeared at Fremantle Magistrates Court on Tuesday. He did not enter a plea.

Magistrate Thomas Hall granted bail with strict conditions and a $100,000 (£81,000) personal undertaking plus a $100,000 surety.

The bail conditions are severe. Silvey cannot leave Western Australia. He is prohibited from any child-related work, including school visits that were once routine for the bestselling author.

Most dramatically, he is banned from being alone with any children, including his own three daughters. He has also been barred from accessing the internet except for medical, legal, or banking purposes.

Magistrate Hall described the charges as 'very serious' and warned that 'imprisonment is a likely outcome', the NZ Herald reported. Silvey is due back in court on 10 February.

Schools Remove Books From Curriculum

Educational authorities moved immediately, per the New Zealand Herald.

Western Australia Education Minister Sabine Winton ordered all public schools to stop using Silvey's books for the 2026 school year whilst the allegations are under investigation. 'The nature of these allegations is deeply concerning,' she said in a statement.

Silvey's novels, particularly Jasper Jones and Rhubarb, have been staples of Australian school curricula for years. Jasper Jones, published in 2009, has sold more than 500,000 copies globally and was adapted into a film starring Toni Collette in 2017.

The minister assured students who had previously studied Silvey's work would not be penalised in their examinations.

Publisher Suspends All Promotion

Major publisher Allen & Unwin has halted all marketing and promotional activities for Silvey's books, the Herald report also said.

Silvey's most recent work, Runt and the Diabolical Dognapping, was released in September 2025 and quickly became Australia's number one bestselling children's book. The book was positioned as a major back-to-school release.

That marketing campaign is now frozen, along with planned author appearances and promotional tours.

The City of Subiaco moved swiftly to distance itself from the author. Mayor David McMullen confirmed in an announcement that Silvey would have no further affiliation with the Craig Silvey Award for Young Writers, an annual competition for school-age children that had been named after the author since 2023.

A Rapid Fall From Grace

Silvey published his first novel, Rhubarb, at age 21 after writing it at just 19. The Sydney Morning Herald twice named him one of Australia's Best Young Novelists, in 2005 and 2010.

His work has dealt extensively with themes of youth protection, abuse, and sexual identity. Jasper Jones won the Australian Book Industry Awards Book of the Year in 2010.

His 2020 novel Honeybee, featuring a transgender protagonist, won the 2021 Indie Book Awards. His novel Runt was adapted into a film starring Celeste Barber that grossed over $5 million (£4 million) in Australia and secured international distribution.

That image stands in stark contrast to the allegations now facing him. Australia's literary community is struggling to come to terms with the charges.

The Investigation Continues

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Prosecutors alleged Silvey refused to provide passwords to allow investigators access to his mobile phone, laptop, and other devices. Those electronics remain in police custody for forensic examination.

Under Western Australian law, child exploitation material refers to any material that depicts or describes a person under 16 in a sexual context or being subjected to abuse or cruelty. The charges carry maximum penalties of several years' imprisonment.

Silvey lives in Fremantle with his partner and three young daughters. He is also a musician who performs with indie band The Nancy Sikes.