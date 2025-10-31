Jay-Z has allegedly fathered a son, Rymir Satterthwaite, but the rapper is denying the claims. Now, new court filings suggest he may have hidden key evidence to keep the truth from surfacing.

For more than a decade, Satterthwaite, now in his 30s, has claimed that Jay-Z (Shawn Carter) is the biological father. The claim stems from an alleged relationship between the rapper and Satterthwaite's mother, Wanda, during the early 1990s in New Jersey. Despite repeated attempts, Jay-Z has never taken a DNA test.

But now, Rymir's godmother, Lillie M. Coley, has stepped back into the spotlight, claiming the court may have overlooked strong and solid evidence about the truth.

Jay-Z Hid Evidence That He Had a Son

According to new filings obtained by AllHipHop, Coley claims that Jay-Z's attorneys only submitted 18 out of 135 pages from the original New Jersey court record.

She argues that this left out crucial information, including what she describes as a 'modification application', which she believes proves that the paternity case is still active and far from over.

Coley insists that the missing pages create a distorted picture of the legal proceedings, leading the judge to make decisions without seeing the full story.

On October 24, a judge denied her request for an emergency restraining order against Jay-Z's team, a move she says is unfair because the court 'relied on incomplete evidence'.

She has since filed a motion asking the court to revisit the decision, claiming he ronly goal is to ensure that the entire record, all of 135 pages, is reviewed before any final judgment is made.

Coley told sources, 'This isn't about harassment or fame. It's about truth. The court never saw anything'.

Is Jay-Z's Team Harrassing His Alleged Son's Godmother?

The recent filing Satterthwaite's godmother made in the Los Angeles court is also an attempt to protect herself from the sanctions Jay-Z's lawyers are pursuing against her.

They claim her repeated motions are 'frivolous and harassing', but Coley argues she's simply defending herself and Satterthwaite's right to due process.

Her earlier request for a restraining order sought to stop Jay-Z's team from taking further legal action against her while she gathered all missing documents. With that denied, she's accusing the court of ignoring details that could change the outcome of the years-long case.

Satterthwaite Wants Jay-Z to Take a DNA Test

Satterthwaite has maintained his story since his teenage years, saying he only wants to 'see the truth come out'. His attempts to have Jay-Z take a DNA test have repeatedly stalled, reportedly due to procedural issues and jurisdiction disputes.

Now 55, Jay-Z has never commented publicly on the allegations and continues to focus on his music empire, business ventures, and family with wife Beyoncé.

If the court grants Coley's new motion, the full 135-page record could finally be reviewed, potentially revealing information long buried in the case. But for now, the judge's order stands, allowing Jay-Z's team to move forward with sanctions against her.

For Coley, the paternity battle isn't over, and questions about what's inside those missing 100 pages could prove or disprove that Jay-Z had a secret son.