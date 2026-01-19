US Vice President JD Vance has been thrust back into a firestorm of his own making as a series of 2016 tweets—in which he labelled Donald Trump 'reprehensible' and a 'moral disaster', have resurfaced on social media.

The posts, originally written during Vance's time as a conservative intellectual and author of 'Hillbilly Elegy', show the now-Vice President questioning Trump's treatment of immigrants, Muslims, minorities and his fitness for office following allegations of sexual assault.

The revival of these comments comes at a precarious time for Vance, who is currently spearheading the administration's aggressive immigration enforcement and facing allegations from a former personal aide that his hard-right persona is 'completely fabricated.'

The 2016 Archives: 'Fellow Christians, Lord Help Us'

The resurfaced tweets from 2016 provide a stark contrast to Vance's current role as Trump's most loyal defender. In one post that has garnered millions of fresh views, Vance addressed his religious peers:

'Fellow Christians, everyone is watching us when we apologise for this man. Lord help us.'

The message suggested that supporting Trump could compromise Christian witness and accountability, arguing that political choices reflect spiritual values.

In other posts, Vance expressed deep concern over Trump's rhetoric regarding immigrants and Muslims, calling it 'reprehensible' and suggesting that Trump was 'leading the white working class to a very dark place.'

Critics are now using these archives to highlight Vance's dramatic political evolution from a 'Never Trump' conservative to the face of the 2026 Republican establishment.

JD Vance in 2016 vs 2026

The resurfacing tweets have raised questions because Vance, once openly critical of Trump, is now serving as US Vice President under a Republican administration that remains aligned with many of Trump's core supporters and themes.

His public messaging no longer emphasises moral objections to Trump‑style rhetoric, and he has championed policies and positions that align with mainstream GOP priorities.

Since becoming Vice President, JD Vance has been a strong defender of the Trump administration's hardline immigration enforcement policy. He has backed policies that expand border enforcement, including allowing immigration raids in places like churches and schools.

In interviews, Vance has said that enforcing immigration laws, even in sensitive locations, is necessary to protect public safety and uphold the law, suggesting that those who break immigration rules, especially violent criminals, should be detained or deported.

In early 2025, Vance even criticised the US Conference of Catholic Bishops for opposing Trump's anti-immigrant measures, questioning whether their objections were influenced by federal funding for migrant resettlement rather than humanitarian concern. He said his support for enforcement is part of 'commonsense immigration enforcement that the American people voted for'.

This stance has put Vance at odds with some religious leaders, including Catholic bishops and Pope Francis, who argue that mass deportations and aggressive enforcement undermine migrant dignity and contravene their faith's teachings.

Now, with the Epstein files controversy, involving millions of documents related to convicted paedophile and sexual abuser Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell, has been a focal point of frustration because the Department of Justice (DOJ) has failed to fully release the records by the legal deadline.

As of mid‑January 2026, only a small fraction have been published, and advocates say the slow pace violates the bipartisan Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Vance has publicly sided with Trump's handling of the situation. In mid‑2025, he defended the administration by arguing that it was not 'shielding anything' and shifted blame toward Democrats, claiming they were only suddenly interested in Epstein now that Republicans control the files.

JD Vance's Old Personality Before Rising to VP

While the old tweets show where the Vice President stood before, they also somewhat confirm rumours from a former personal aide who claims Vance's current hard-right persona is 'completely fabricated in every way'.

The ex-aide alleges that the man, now positioned as a staunch conservative, often calls opponents 'groomers'. once held more moderate and empathetic views, particularly on LGBTQ+ rights.

The contrast between Vance's 2016 language and his present rhetoric has intensified speculation that his ideological shift is strategic, aimed at consolidating power and positioning himself for a potential 2028 presidential run.

For now, the tweets stand as a public record of a political evolution that continues to raise questions about conviction, ambition and the cost of power.