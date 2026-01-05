In the quiet, early hours of Monday morning, the serene atmosphere of Cincinnati's affluent East Walnut Hills was shattered by the sound of breaking glass and heavy impacts. What began as a routine night for the Secret Service agents guarding Vice President JD Vance's historic £1.1 million ($1.4 million) home rapidly escalated into a high-stakes security breach.

Around midnight on 5 January 2026, a hammer-wielding intruder allegedly began an assault on the residence, leaving behind a trail of smashed windows and damaged property before being tackled by federal agents. While the Vice President and his family were safely in Washington, DC at the time, the attack sparked a fierce debate over security, privacy, and the mental health of those who target public figures.

A Midnight Intrusion

Secret Service agents stationed at the East Walnut Hills mansion reported hearing a 'strange loud noise' shortly after the clock struck twelve. Upon investigating, they discovered a man actively smashing the property's exterior windows with a hammer.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old William DeFoor, was allegedly spotted by agents as he prowled the grounds without permission—a scene later corroborated by the property's extensive security camera network.

The carnage was not limited to the house itself.DeFoor is accused of turning his weapon on a Secret Service vehicle parked in the driveway, in addition to shattering four large window panes of the primary residence. Following a brief foot chase, agents physically detained DeFoor before handing him over to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Vance Slams Media for 'Plastering Images' of Damaged Home

For JD Vance, the incident was more than just a security breach; it was a personal affront to the sanctuary he had tried to build for his wife, Usha, and their three young children. Taking to social media on Monday morning, Vance expressed a mixture of gratitude and frustration. 'I appreciate everyone's well wishes about the attack at our home. As far as I can tell, a crazy person tried to break in by hammering the windows,' he wrote.

However, his thanks were swiftly followed by a sharp rebuke of the press. Vance criticised news outlets for 'plastering images' of the damaged home across the internet, arguing that such coverage provided little public value while causing unnecessary distress to his family.

'One request to the media: we try to protect our kids as much as possible from the realities of this life of public service,' he stated.

The Suspect: William DeFoor and a History of Mental Health Struggles

As the legal proceedings against William DeFoor begin, more details are emerging regarding the man behind the hammer. Local reports suggest DeFoor has been charged with vandalism, criminal trespass, and obstructing official business.

This is not his first brush with the law; court records reveal a history of mental health struggles and prior vandalism charges, including a 2024 incident where he was ordered to undergo court-mandated treatment.

Investigators are now working to determine whether the Vice President was specifically targeted or if the attack was a random act of a troubled individual.

A Question Of Safety

The aftermath of the attack has left the East Walnut Hills community on edge. Despite the swift arrest, the sight of 'massive holes' in the front windows of the Vice President's second home serves as a chilling reminder of the current political climate.

Security around the property has been significantly reinforced, with continuous surveillance and a heightened federal presence now a permanent fixture of the neighbourhood.

As the investigation continues, the focus remains on ensuring that the 'realities of public service' do not completely erode the safety of the place they call home.