In the high-stakes world of international diplomacy, sometimes it is the smallest, most relatable details that capture the public imagination. As the United States military executed a daring mission to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro over the weekend, all eyes were initially on the unfolding geopolitical drama.

However, once the dust had settled on the battlefield, the conversation took a sharp turn toward the surreal when images emerged from Donald Trump's makeshift 'war room' at his Mar-a-Lago estate. A photograph shared by the President on Truth Social, showing a large screen displaying an open X tab, sparked a relentless wave of mockery across the internet.

The Mar-a-Lago War Room: A Digital Detail Sparks Ridicule

The photograph was intended to project a sense of command and precision, yet the background told a different story. In the corner of the room, a large television screen was visible, clearly displaying an open tab on X (formerly Twitter). The sight of the administration's top brass seemingly checking their timelines during the 'illegal detention of a foreign head of state' sparked an immediate and relentless wave of mockery across the internet.

Hegseth is scrolling X hard. 😆



Look at the screen behind him. pic.twitter.com/Df5HRPbIOJ — 🏴‍☠️ Captain Thorn 🏴‍☠️ (@spacepirate_404) January 3, 2026

On X and the rival platform Bluesky, critics were quick to pounce on the absurdity of the scene. One user jokingly questioned if Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth was 'scrolling hard' to see if 'Venezuela' was trending, while another suggested he looked as though he was desperately trying to remember a password.

📸 Trump and his team watching Maduro’s capture. pic.twitter.com/9R32z8sfSz — Clash Report (@clashreport) January 3, 2026

The irony of using a social media platform to monitor a secret military operation was not lost on the public, with one critic on Bluesky asking, 'For what reason would you need your X feed on the big screen while you invade another country?'

A 'Television Show' Presidency

For Donald Trump, the capture of Maduro was not just a military success but a cinematic one. In a later phone interview with Fox News, the President described watching the raid unfold live as though he were 'watching a television show'. He marvelled at the technical prowess of the American forces, citing the 'speed' and the 'violence' of the manoeuvre that breached steel doors in a matter of seconds.

'I've never seen anything like it,' Trump added, praising the complex coordination of helicopters and fighter jets. Yet, for many observers, the 'war room' images reinforced a sense of unease. The juxtaposition of a life-or-death military raid against a backdrop of social media scrolling highlights a uniquely modern brand of leadership—one where the line between governance and entertainment is increasingly blurred.

As Maduro remains in US custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, awaiting trial on narco-terrorism charges, the debate over the Mar-a-Lago operation continues.

While the administration celebrates what it calls a 'brilliant operation,' the image of an X feed on a war-room monitor remains a potent symbol for those who view the presidency as more of a spectacle than a serious office.

Whether this moment is remembered as a triumph of military might or a peak of digital-age absurdity, it has certainly ensured that the 2026 raid on Venezuela will be talked about for much more than just its geopolitics.