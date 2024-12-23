After reports emerged that Jeff Bezos is set to marry his fiancée Lauren Sanchez this Saturday, the Amazon founder has officially gone public to shut down the rumours.

He encourages people to 'not be gullible' and states that people need to be more careful in what they read online.

"Be Careful Out There Folks"

Bezos has officially released a statement via a post on X (Twitter) quoting a post from Bill Ackman, the CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, about an article from The New York Post regarding the rumoured marriage.

"Now lies can get all the way around the world before the truth can get its pants on. So be careful out there, folks, and don't be gullible," he said.

He has also dedicated a message to publications that initially reported the rumour, stating that it would be interesting to see if they re-reported on this issue with a correction and ensure that it doesn't happen again.

What's The Marriage Rumour All About?

The alleged marriage between Bezos and his new partner first came into light in an alleged exclusive from The Daily Mail, which reported that three sources revealed that the would-be has reserved the upscale Matsuhisa sushi restaurant for December 26 or 27 and plans to hold the wedding on Saturday, December 28.

The sources have also allegedly hinted at an estimated US$600 million (£477 million) price tag for the celebrations, which are said to include a lavish weekend of events.

Guests must stay in Aspen's premiere accommodations, including the St. Regis Hotel and private luxury homes. The festivities may feature a picturesque mountaintop ceremony with a "winter wonderland" backdrop.

Moreover, the ceremony may occur at Kevin Costner's expansive Dunbar Ranch. Bezos and his entourage were spotted arriving in Aspen by private jet over the weekend, fueling further rumours.

The report has also highlighted that the marriage arrangement was very strict, and the couple allegedly implemented strict NDAs and used vendors flown in from across the country, adding intrigue surrounding this supposed high-profile occasion.

A History of The Bezos-Sanchez Relationship

Before this, Bezos was married to novelist MacKenzie Tuttle–whom he married back in 1993—until 2018 when he had an extramarital affair with Lauren Sanchez, who was married to Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell.

When the National Enquirer published an expose regarding this affair, Bezos took a strong public stand against its parent company, American Media Inc. (AMI), in February 2019.

In a blog post, Bezos accused AMI of attempting to blackmail him by threatening to release explicit photos unless he stopped his investigation and made public statements denying any political or external influence in the National Enquirer's reporting.

Following this, Bezos and Tuttle released a joint statement in January 2019 stating that they would be filing for divorce after their 25-year marriage.

As a result, Bezos retained 75% of the couple's Amazon shares, while MacKenzie received the remaining 25%, valued at approximately $35.6 billion (around £27.7 billion). Despite this division, Bezos retained full voting control over the shares.

In 2023, Bezos and Sanchez announced their engagement, yet their personal lives remain private, aside from public appearances at events when they can be seen together.

A Testament of Unparalleled Extravagance

The alleged marriage arrangements between Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are a testament to unparalleled extravagance, showcasing luxury and exclusivity that captivates global attention.

Every detail underscores their extraordinary social and financial stature, from the rumoured multi-million price tag to the picturesque Aspen setting and meticulous secrecy enforced by NDAs.

Beyond being a personal milestone, the alleged event highlights a cultural fascination with wealth, power, and grandeur, leaving an indelible mark as one of the most opulent celebrations of the year.