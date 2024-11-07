Jeff Bezos, Amazon's founder and owner of The Washington Post, wasted no time posting a rare message congratulating President Donald Trump on his re-election—a notable move since Bezos has only posted on X twice this year, with both posts showing support for the former president. In his recent message, Bezos lauded Trump's achievement, writing, "Big congratulations to our 45th and now 47th President on an extraordinary political comeback and decisive victory," according to The Cut.

His comments follow the controversial announcement that The Washington Post would abstain from endorsing any presidential candidate for the first time in over three decades, a decision that prompted substantial backlash. Per reports from NPR, the endorsement-free stance led over 200,000 readers—about 8 percent of the publication's subscriber base—to cancel their subscriptions.

Bezos' Surprising Endorsement-Free Stance Draws Criticism

Just days before the election, The Washington Post announced it would forgo endorsing a candidate, a move that some perceived as indirectly favouring Trump's campaign. In an op-ed defending this stance, Bezos explained that the decision aimed to avoid the appearance of bias and enhance reader trust, stating, "The truth is, presidential endorsements do nothing to sway undecided voters," he argued in his statement. "What they do is create a perception of bias, a perception of non-independence. This was a principled decision aimed at restoring consumer trust."

Despite Bezos' explanation, critics were unconvinced. Former Washington Post editor Marty Baron took to X to voice his disappointment, labelling the move as "cowardice, with democracy as its casualty" and expressing concerns that it would send a troubling message to Trump. "This sends a disturbing message to @realdonaldtrump and others about the strength of our press," Baron wrote.

According to NPR, the Post's editorial board initially prepared a draft endorsement for Vice President Kamala Harris, but Bezos reportedly intervened just days before the election to announce the new endorsement-free policy. The decision raised questions among media professionals about corporate influence on newsroom autonomy. "This was a decision made under pressure, and it's concerning," said a Post staff member, speaking anonymously. "Editorial reversals like this may erode public trust in our commitment to unbiased reporting."

A Public Shift: Bezos and Trump's Unlikely Convergence

This recent post wasn't Bezos' first comment on Trump this year. In July, following an incident where Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt, Bezos publicly applauded Trump's resilience, writing, "Our former President showed tremendous grace and courage under literal fire tonight," as reported by Variety. This marked a noticeable departure from his previously neutral public stance and fuelled speculation about a shift in Bezos' approach towards Trump.

But Bezos isn't the only Amazon executive to extend congratulations to Trump following his victory. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy added his own message on X, writing, "Congratulations to President-elect ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ on a hard-fought victory. We look forward to working with you on issues important to our customers, employees, communities, and country." This gesture took on additional weight given Amazon's contentious history with the Trump administration, during which Trump accused Amazon of exploiting U.S. Postal Service rates and criticised The Washington Post as a "lobbying arm" for Bezos, per Variety.

A New Chapter of Bezos-Trump Dynamics?

Bezos' recent support for Trump and The Washington Post's shift away from political endorsements may indicate an unexpected shift in the long-standing tensions between the two figures. While Bezos insists the decision was rooted in maintaining journalistic independence, critics argue it reflects an attempt to foster goodwill with the newly re-elected president. Whether this shift marks a lasting reconciliation or a temporary truce, Bezos' rare social media posts have reignited discussions on corporate influence, media independence, and political alignment in an increasingly polarised climate.