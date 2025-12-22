For years, the shadow of Jeffrey Epstein has loomed over the American legal system, a dark reminder of how wealth and influence can seemingly buy a different tier of justice. On Friday, that shadow was supposed to finally dissipate as the Department of Justice (DOJ) faced a legally mandated deadline to pull back the curtain on its secrets. Instead, the release has sparked a fresh wave of fury, with survivors and legal experts alike accusing the agency of a calculated 'botched' job.

The clock struck midnight on Dec. 19, marking the final hour for the DOJ to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act. This landmark legislation, passed by Congress, was designed to ensure that every scrap of evidence regarding the late financier's sex-trafficking ring was made public, with redactions permitted only to protect the identities of victims or minors. However, what followed was a release that many describe as a deliberate obfuscation.

Botched Release of the Epstein Files Spark Outrage

Appearing on MS NOW's programme The Weekend on Sunday, Jess Michaels — a public speaker, trauma educator, and prominent Epstein survivor — did not mince her words. The atmosphere was tense as she was pressed on whether the survivors, weary of waiting for the government to do its job, were ready to take the ultimate step.

'Are you all ready to name names yourself?' asked host Eugene Daniels, leaning into the question that has been on the public's lips for decades. 'Are you and the other survivors ready to name names yourselves?'

Michaels, who has spent years navigating the complexities of trauma and the legal system, offered a response that was both measured and strategically ambiguous. Rather than a simple 'yes' or 'no', she pointed to a much larger failure of the state.

'We keep getting that comment – "name names" – but what we're seeing right now after an act of Congress is no justice,' Michaels said. Her frustration was palpable, reflecting the sentiment of a public that feels increasingly betrayed by the very institutions meant to protect them. 'The law said 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 19, so if an act of Congress can't get justice, what is the American public going to do without the backing of the Justice Department to get us accountability and keep us safe?'

The discrepancy between what was promised and what was delivered is staggering. While the DOJ did release thousands of documents, critics and survivors argue that hundreds of thousands of files remain withheld. Perhaps even more concerning are the redactions that appear to fall outside the narrow scope of victim protection, leading many to believe the agency is still shielding powerful co-conspirators.

How Epstein Survivors Plan to Hold the DOJ Accountable

The strategy moving forward, however, might be more sophisticated than the DOJ anticipates. Michaels hinted that the survivors are not just victims in this narrative; they are keepers of the receipts. By knowing exactly what is missing from the public record, they have effectively backed the DOJ into a legal corner.

'Right now, what we know is what's missing, and that's an important point for us to keep to ourselves so that we can show negligence,' Michaels explained. It is a tactical silence. If the survivors can prove they have knowledge of specific documents that the DOJ claims do not exist or cannot be released, they can build a case for gross negligence or even a cover-up.

Among the 'most important' missing pieces are two specific documents that have become the holy grail for those seeking the truth. The first is a rumoured 60-count criminal indictment that allegedly names Epstein along with a list of potential co-conspirators. The second is an 82-page internal DOJ memo that reportedly details the full extent of Epstein's alleged crimes and the networks that facilitated them.

When pressed by Jonathan Capehart on whether there would come a point where they would simply go public with everything they know, Michaels remained focused on the legal framework. 'We need a safe place for us to be able to reveal information that we know we have that's missing,' she stated. 'Right now, we're all speaking to our lawyers, giving them the lists of things that should be found. I think that's something that maybe this DOJ doesn't remember: we have attorneys, and those attorneys have all of the information'.

The DOJ will face increasing pressure as this legal chess match continues. For the survivors, the battle is not merely about uncovering the past but also about guaranteeing that no government agency defies the law.