A striking image from a 2002 royal wedding has surfaced, drawing renewed attention to Bill Clinton's relationship with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The photograph, which captures a moment of high-society glamour in Morocco, shows the former US president standing alongside Epstein and his long-time associate Ghislaine Maxwell, further complicating Clinton's attempts to distance himself from the disgraced figures.

The setting was the lavish nuptials of Morocco's King Mohammed VI. According to reports, Clinton did not merely cross paths with the pair; he reportedly 'demanded' they be included in the travelling party for the event. The image shows a tuxedo-clad Clinton smiling broadly, positioned between the King and Maxwell. Maxwell, dressed in a vibrant red gown, appears remarkably close to the former president, while Epstein stands immediately to her left.

Adding a further layer of domesticity to the surreal scene, a young Chelsea Clinton is also visible in the snap. Dressed in traditional Moroccan attire, she is seen smiling on the other side of the monarch. The sheer audacity of the arrangement has left observers stunned.

One source familiar with the wedding told the New York Post: '(Clinton) brought them as guests to a king's wedding. I mean, it almost sounds made up. How many times in your life have you been invited as a guest of a guest at a wedding?'

The Royal Wedding Guest List That Tied Bill Clinton To Jeffrey Epstein

For years, the former president has faced intense scrutiny regarding the depth of his ties to the notorious sex offender. While he has consistently sought to downplay the friendship, the visual evidence of them sharing such an intimate international stage makes those denials increasingly difficult to maintain.

Currently, Bill and Hillary Clinton are locked in a fierce legal battle to avoid testifying under oath about their connections to the Epstein circle. They have recently refused to appear for questioning in further investigation, angering Republican lawmakers. Rep. James Comer, the Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, has been particularly vocal, threatening to hold the couple in contempt of Congress if they continue to refuse to comply with subpoenas.

David Kendall, the long-term attorney for the Clintons, issued a scathing letter accusing Comer of using the committee to 'take the heat off' Donald Trump. Kendall argued that his clients are being unfairly targeted by 'weaponised legislative investigations and targeted criminal prosecutions,' while other individuals previously subpoenaed in the investigation have seen their cases dismissed.

A Looming Deposition Over The Legacy Of Jeffrey Epstein

Despite the fierce pushback from the Clinton legal team, the deadline for their depositions has been moved rather than removed. Comer recently relented on the initial schedule but set firm new dates for the start of 2026. The committee has now designated 13 January 2026 for the deposition of President Clinton, with Secretary Hillary Clinton scheduled to follow on 14 January 2026.

Records already in the public domain paint a picture of a relationship that was, at one stage, deeply entrenched. Flight logs and visitor records previously reviewed suggest that Clinton, now 79, travelled on Epstein's private jet—frequently referred to as the 'Lolita Express'—at least 26 times. Furthermore, Epstein is recorded as having visited the White House on 17 separate occasions during Clinton's presidency.

Interestingly, while the Clintons now seek to distance themselves, it appears it was Epstein who may have eventually severed the tie. A 2016 email from the financier suggested he ended the friendship because he believed Clinton had been untruthful.

'He swore, with whole-hearted conviction to me that he had done something,' Epstein wrote, before adding: 'He had forgotten that he also swore the exact opposite to me only weeks before.'

The public may finally gain a clearer understanding of the true words spoken behind closed doors as the 2026 deposition dates draw near.