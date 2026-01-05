Former Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson has been drawn back into the orbit of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal after reports linked her to a controversial staff handbook found at the disgraced financier's Florida mansion, a document that explicitly instructed employees to 'see nothing, hear nothing, say nothing'.

The handbook surfaced publicly during the 2021 sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, where prosecutors argued it illustrated a deliberate culture of silence inside Epstein's properties.

While Ferguson has never been charged with any wrongdoing, claims from former staff and trial exhibits have renewed questions about how close some of Epstein's high-profile associates may have been to his inner household operations.

Discovery of Controversial Manual

A staff handbook discovered at Jeffrey Epstein's Palm Beach estate detailed stringent guidelines for domestic workers, including the notorious order to 'see nothing, hear nothing, say nothing.'

According to reports, the handbook includes comprehensive instructions on duties such as property upkeep, personal appearance standards, and hospitality etiquette.

Another page stated, 'Personal cleanliness, good presentation, and a genuine and polite 'aim to please' approach are very important.'

The said evidence and further correspondence between Epstein and Maxwell were disclosed during Ghislaine Maxwell's 2021 sex-trafficking trial. The prosecution underlined how the guidebook encourages a culture of silence in the home to prevent criminal activities from being discovered.

However, the exact authorship of the manual is still unknown.

Link to the 'Duchess from England'

According to the source, an anonymous former employee remembers seeing this manual for the first time when a duchess from England came across a recently released document.

Ferguson's relationship with Epstein is not explicitly mentioned, although it closely fits the timeline and setting given in the writing.

The unidentified duchess is also characterised as a 'woman who was supposed to be royalty,' according to the source.

The manual was introduced during one of the duchess's stays at the home, according to an anonymous former Epstein employee, suggesting that she was aware of or even approved of its contents. Despite not being confirmed in court, this evidence fanned rumours about Ferguson.

Ferguson's affiliations with Epstein have been the subject of ongoing scrutiny, and the handbook contributed to stories of royal involvement. The connection remains an issue in public conversation, despite denials from her agents.

Moreover, employees were allegedly told: 'Appearance is extremely important if high standards are to be maintained. 'A favourable first impression goes a long way.'

Sarah Ferguson's Epstein Connections

Disgraced Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's ex-husband, and Epstein had a long-standing association that has frequently come under fire from the royal family. Ferguson herself made several trips to Epstein's residences, engaging in financial transactions that subsequently damaged her reputation.

Her reputation has been further damaged by recent disclosures about her correspondence with Epstein, which have led to the loss of her patronage from several UK charities. Organisations severed relations to safeguard their missions, citing fears about being associated with Epstein's misconduct.

Although Ferguson has publicly distanced herself, the handbook's existence raises fresh questions about the extent of her involvement with Epstein.

Fallout and Ongoing Scrutiny

Public and charitable criticism sparked by the manual's connection to Ferguson. Due to concerns about disclosing Epstein's criminal past, UK institutions that had previously appreciated her patronage cut ties.

However, according to her representatives, she behaved honourably and was not aware of any illegal activity. Ferguson's account continues to change in response to institutional and public scrutiny as new information becomes available.

For now, the staff manual stands as another troubling artefact from Epstein's world, one that continues to cast long shadows over those once connected to him, even years after his death.