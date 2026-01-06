Ben Affleck and his exes, Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez, reunited for a school play with their children last month. While this event is typically a private affair for families, their presence drew significant attention from fellow attendees and paparazzi.

According to those who attended the play, while both high-profile women were very supportive of their children, one was more engaging than the other. Apparently, Garner out-socialised Lopez when it came to connecting with other parents. An eyewitness told the Daily Mail that Garner 'was very social,' while Lopez was 'a little more reserved.'

Jennifer Garner 'Was Very Social'

In December, Affleck, Garner, and Lopez were spotted on a rare outing with their children. According to sources, the two women have a 'cordial' relationship, and they reunited for their daughters Emme and Fin's school play.

Witnesses at the event who recently spoke with the Daily Mail told the outlet that Garner appeared entirely at home in the educational environment. The Yes Day star reportedly moved easily and connected smoothly with other parents and faculty. Garner 'was very social with other parents at the show,' a source said. This is a stark contrast to Affleck's second ex-wife, Lopez, who was reportedly 'a little more reserved,' but she gave her daughter, Emme, 'a lot of love' after her performance.

Garner's behaviour at the event aligns with her longstanding reputation for maintaining a grounded and approachable presence despite her global fame. Also, she has been seen at various school functions over the years, fostering a sense of normalcy for her children. The exes arrived at the event together with their son, Samuel. Meanwhile, Lopez arrived separately and was noticeably keeping a low profile.

'They Aren't Best Friends'

The source weighed in on Garner and Lopez's relationship, saying it was 'cordial' but both wanted to keep their socialisation exclusive to their kids instead of building their own. 'They aren't best friends and they're certainly not going to be going on any girl's trips with each other,' one source told the outlet about Affleck's exes. 'But they respect each other and respect that their kids are friends and want the best for everyone involved.'

The same insider claimed that Lopez and Garner are unlikely to talk about Affleck and work. While they 'don't dislike each other,' they also understand that they do not have to be 'around each other at all times.' Meanwhile, another source claimed that there was no interaction between the two actresses at the school play. The first source explained that Lopez and Garner wanted to limit their public exchange because they knew that 'the second they interact, they would be the focus.'

An 'Amazing Co-Parent'

Despite the limited interactions between Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner, the former gushed over the latter's parenting in her 2022 interview with Vogue. According to the 'On the Floor' singer, Garner was 'an amazing co-parent.' Lopez complimented how Affleck and Garner work 'really well together' with their children.

In 2023, Garner took her children, along with Lopez's daughter, Emme, to Disneyland. In photos obtained by TMZ, Garner captured the teenagers in front of the castle. Lopez and Garner's relationship continues even after Affleck and Lopez's 2024 separation because their children have grown close, especially Fin and Emme.