Jennifer Garner's relationship with her boyfriend, John Miller, is reportedly under mounting pressure, with sources claiming the CaliBurger CEO has grown frustrated over her enduring emotional closeness with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

According to a report in the National Enquirer, Miller is said to be 'ready to quit' if Garner does not offer a more explicit commitment this year, or he may end their seven-year on-off romance for good.

The claims come amid heightened public scrutiny following Affleck's split from Jennifer Lopez, which has placed renewed attention on his co-parenting dynamic with Garner.

Garner, 53, has dated Miller on and off since 2018 while maintaining a notably close co-parenting relationship with Affleck, her former husband of 10 years. The pair share three children, Violet, 20, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13, and have remained publicly supportive of one another since finalising their divorce in 2017.

Relationship Under Pressure Amid Ongoing Affleck Connection

Sources cited by the National Enquirer claim Miller has been patient for years but is now finding it increasingly difficult to ignore how often Garner prioritises time with Affleck. While Garner has reportedly reassured Miller that boundaries have improved, the insider alleges her relationship with her boyfriend frequently 'takes a back seat' to her bond with her ex-husband.

The report stresses that Miller respects Garner's commitment to co-parenting and understands that her children will always come first. However, the source claims the issue is not parenting but emotional proximity, saying Miller feels he comes second to Affleck rather than being treated as Garner's long-term partner.

Garner and Affleck's post-divorce relationship has long drawn public attention due to its warmth and consistency. The former couple have been seen together at family events, school activities and outings with their children, presenting a united front that many have praised as a model of amicable co-parenting.

At the same time, those close to Miller reportedly believe the dynamic has blurred boundaries. The insider claims Miller is ready for the next stage of his life and no longer wants to remain in the background while Garner maintains such a strong emotional connection with her ex.

Commitment Concerns and Heightened Public Scrutiny

According to the report, Miller has not issued a formal ultimatum but has made his expectations clear in private conversations. The source alleges that if Garner does not provide what he considers a 'proper commitment' in 2026, he will end the relationship.

The situation has been amplified by renewed public focus on Affleck's personal life following his split from Jennifer Lopez, keeping his connection to Garner firmly in the spotlight. Media coverage of family outings and past affectionate moments has fuelled speculation, despite neither Garner nor Affleck providing any public indication that their relationship is anything other than co-parenting.

Garner has consistently described her priority as raising her children in a stable environment and has rarely spoken publicly about Miller. Similarly, Miller maintains a low profile and has not commented on the latest claims surrounding his relationship.

Neither Garner, Miller, nor Affleck has addressed the report directly. Their representatives have also declined to comment, leaving the claims firmly in the realm of tabloid reporting rather than confirmed statements.

For now, the relationship reportedly stands at a crossroads. The coming months may reveal whether Miller's patience endures or whether the pressures of blended family dynamics and public attention prove insurmountable. As interest in Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck, and John Miller continues, only time will clarify whether commitment concerns lead to a permanent decision.