For Jennifer Lopez, the festive season has always been about more than just the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. It is a time for connection, reflection, and, most importantly, family.

This year, the 56-year-old superstar took to social media to share a glimpse into her Christmas Eve celebrations, proving that despite a whirlwind year of personal transitions, her focus remains firmly on her loved ones.

The intimate updates come just days after a highly publicised reunion with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, sparked fresh conversations about the pair's enduring bond.

On Wednesday, the Maid in Manhattan star treated her followers to a series of festive snaps via Instagram, capturing the quiet magic of the night before Christmas.

The carousel of images featured Lopez looking remarkably relaxed in front of a towering, lavishly decorated Christmas tree. In a display of holiday tradition, she lounged with her sister, Lynda Lopez, and her 17-year-old child, Emme.

The group exuded warmth and joy, all sporting matching striped pyjamas as they grinned for the camera. Lopez simply captioned the post, ''Twas the night... 🎀✨🎄.'

How Jennifer Lopez Spent Christmas Eve and Managed Co-Parenting

While the Christmas Eve festivities appeared to be a family-only affair at home, the lead-up to the holidays saw a surprising public appearance with Ben Affleck.

Earlier this week, the former couple was spotted Christmas shopping in Los Angeles alongside Affleck's 13-year-old son, Samuel.

According to reports from People, the exes 'met up and went shopping together,' with the primary focus being on the teenager. Witnesses noted that Samuel seemed 'excited and chatty' as he navigated the high-end stores with his father and former stepmother.

The outing suggests a concerted effort to maintain a healthy co-parenting dynamic and a sense of normalcy for their children.

During the trip, Lopez was seen taking an active interest in the gifts, reportedly asking numerous questions and picking up items specifically for Affleck's children.

Though they arrived and departed in separate vehicles, the trio enjoyed a communal lunch at the Farmshop in Brentwood, California.

This marks a significant moment for the pair, who tied the knot in 2022 after rekindling a romance that famously began two decades earlier on the set of Gigli.

Family Traditions and a New Chapter for Jennifer Lopez

This year's celebrations stand in contrast to the singer's previous holiday season, where she was seen hitting the slopes for a skiing trip with her children and sister.

Regardless of the location, Lopez consistently prioritises her role as a mother to 17-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

On her Instagram Stories, she shared additional selfies, simply writing, 'Merry Christmas Eve,' to her millions of fans.

The complexity of their modern family tree is evident, as Affleck also manages a busy household with his three children—Samuel, 13, Seraphina, 16, and Violet, 20—from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner.

For Lopez and Affleck, whose relationship has been a fixture of tabloid headlines since 2002, these quiet moments of holiday shopping and festive pyjama parties represent a move away from the drama.

Despite calling it quits on their marriage two years after their 2022 wedding, the pair seems committed to a path of mutual respect and shared family values.

As the year draws to a close, Lopez appears content to ring in the New Year surrounded by the people who matter most.