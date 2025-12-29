Fresh from a high-profile divorce and a major career reset, Jessica Alba is reportedly wasting no time setting boundaries in her new relationship.

According to a Star exclusive report released on 26 December 2025, the actress and Honest Company co-founder has laid down strict expectations for actor Danny Ramirez, warning that he must meet her standards or risk losing her altogether.

Sources claim Alba is firmly 'calling all the shots' behind the scenes and has threatened Ramirez with 'follow her marching orders, or you are done'.

Friends have allegedly teased Ramirez for allowing Alba to 'wear the pants' in their relationship, but sources confirm the relationship is serious.

'Make no mistakes, behind the scenes of this relationship, Jessica is calling all the shots and seriously pressuring Danny to level up to her standards,' one of the insiders told Star.

A New Chapter After Divorce

Shortly after divorcing her husband of 17 years, Cash Warren, Alba, 44, started dating Ramirez, 33, in July 2025. The former couple share three children: daughters Honor and Haven, and son Hayes, who is 7 years old.

Her divorce from Warren was finalised in 2025, marking the end of one of Hollywood's longest marriages. Since then, Alba has taken a new step, retiring as Chief Creative Officer of the Honest Company in April 2024 and focusing on acting and personal projects.

Ramirez Under Pressure

Ramirez, best known for starring in Top Gun: Maverick and the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World, produced by Marvel, has reportedly been enamoured of Alba. The report implies that Ramirez is so much into it that Alba has given him numerous criteria to achieve.

Friends of the actor have also been quoted making jokes about how he is ready to acquiesce, but the fact that Alba gave him an ultimatum of 'You follow her marching orders or you are done.' shows that she is out to keep the relationship under her control.

Alba Stands for Discipline

Alba also reflects this in how she handles her personal life, just as she has in business. In 2011, she co-founded the Honest Company, which grew to be a billion-dollar eco-friendly brand, and she resigned from her executive position. Alba is widely known for her discipline and high standards, and she has spoken extensively about balancing motherhood, career, and wellness.

Her insistence on structure in the relationship with Ramirez may be the same philosophy. According to insiders, she wants him to upscale to her level of lifestyle, which involves family, health, and professionalism.

The report has sparked controversy among fans, as some respect Alba for her aggressiveness, which they see as an empowerment mechanism following her divorce, while others are even doubtful that such strict rules might overstrain a new relationship.

Looking Ahead

It is yet unclear whether the romance between Alba and Ramirez would last. People close to the couple say they are spending a nice time together, but the supposed ultimatum from Alba has raised eyebrows.

In Alba's case, the relationship marks a new beginning after nearly 20 years of marriage. To Ramirez, it is an opportunity to associate with one of the most identifiable Hollywood stars.

According to insiders, 'Danny is happy to play by Jessica's rules because he's in love and he wants this thing to last,' shares the source. 'He made these adjustments to make Jessica happy.'

For now, the couple are enjoying their time together, even as speculation swirls around who truly holds the reins.