Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, igniting a storm of speculation online. The announcement came on 18 May, following routine tests that revealed the disease had already spread to his bones.

Now 82, the former US president is said to be undergoing hormone treatment, and doctors remain cautiously optimistic. But what was meant to be a moment of quiet solidarity has instead become a breeding ground for viral conspiracy theories, even as political rivals Donald Trump and Barack Obama publicly offered their support.

When Illness Meets the Internet

Within hours of the news breaking, #BidenCancer began trending on social media. Supporters flooded platforms with messages of sympathy, while critics seized the opportunity to raise doubts. One theory, echoed by far-right commentators, claims the diagnosis was 'timed' to distract from recent scrutiny over Biden's physical and mental fitness.

Others pointed to the forthcoming book Original Sin by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson, which reportedly sheds light on internal concerns among Biden's aides about his health. According to the authors, several insiders had been growing increasingly uneasy over Biden's ability to handle a demanding political role.

As whispers grew louder, a urologist—Dr. David Shusterman—added fuel to the fire, suggesting Biden may have known about the condition for years. 'He's likely had this since before the 2020 election,' said Shusterman in a televised interview. While there's no concrete evidence to back this claim, it quickly gained traction online.

Trump, Obama React With Rare Unity

In a moment of rare bipartisan civility, both Donald Trump and Barack Obama extended heartfelt wishes. Trump, speaking at a rally in Florida, paused to address the issue: 'We have our differences, but I hope Joe makes it through. Cancer is tough. Let's wish him well.'

Obama's message came via X, formerly Twitter: 'Michelle and I are thinking of Joe and Jill during this time. Hoping for strength, peace and healing.'

Even as political tensions remain high, their messages struck a chord with many who are weary of the growing divide. Yet, not all voices were so measured.

Michelle and I are thinking of the entire Biden family. Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace. We pray for a fast and full recovery. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 18, 2025

Criticism From Within

Vice President JD Vance, known for his unfiltered opinions, cast doubt on the transparency of Biden's medical team. 'It's not just about prostate cancer,' Vance told reporters. 'It's the entire pattern of withholding information. Americans deserve honesty.'

Donald Trump Jr. went a step further, accusing First Lady Jill Biden of helping conceal the diagnosis. 'She's a doctor, isn't she?' he posted online. 'So she didn't notice her husband was sick? Give me a break.'

Such remarks have been widely criticised as insensitive and politically opportunistic, especially given the personal nature of Biden's health battle.

Understanding the Diagnosis

According to the American Cancer Society, prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among men in the United States. While early-stage cases have a nearly 100% five-year survival rate, the outlook worsens once the cancer spreads.

Biden's cancer reportedly carries a Gleason score of 9, indicating an aggressive form of the disease. Doctors say it is hormone-sensitive, meaning therapies to reduce testosterone may slow progression. Yet treatment can come with a host of side effects—from fatigue to loss of muscle mass—which may raise further questions about his day-to-day capacity.

Global Leaders Join the Chorus of Support

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among those who issued formal well-wishes. Vice President Kamala Harris told press: 'Joe is a fighter. He's faced loss, grief, and pressure like few others. And he keeps showing up. That's who he is.'

On Sunday night, Biden broke his silence with a brief but emotional statement. 'Thank you to everyone who's reached out. Cancer doesn't care about your politics—it just takes. But we fight back with care, science, and hope. I'm ready for the road ahead.'

In a political era so often defined by division, Biden's diagnosis has brought moments of both compassion and controversy. While the internet spirals with speculation, the human story at the centre remains unchanged: a man facing cancer, supported by a family, and watched by the world.