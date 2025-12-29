John Legend marked his 47th birthday in a refreshingly playful way, opting for a family-focused celebration rather than a traditional luxury affair. The award-winning musician spent the day at the Sloomoo Institute in New York City, a hands-on slime experience, joined by his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and their four children.

The birthday outing took place on Sunday, Dec. 28, amid the busy festive period, People reported. Teigen, 40, shared glimpses of the day on Instagram, showing the couple embracing the messy fun alongside their children.

The celebration video features daughters Luna Simone, 9, and Esti Maxine, 2, alongside sons Miles Theodore, 7, and Wren Alexander, 2. The family laughed, played and embraced every messy moment, capturing the simple joy of being together.

In her post, Chrissy wrote: 'One last thing before we leave nyc 🥹 we love you @sloomooinstitute!' She added a playful sign-off referencing each family member, writing: 'Love, Chroostoonoo, Joohn, Loonoo, Mooloos, Oostoo and Wroon'. The light-hearted message reflected the informal, family-centred tone of the celebration.

Festive Outings and Family Traditions Mark the Year's End

Legend's birthday comes during a full holiday season, between Christmas and New Year's Eve. Just days earlier, the family celebrated Christmas together on Dec. 25, sharing festive moments at home. Earlier in the month, they also attended Disney on Ice at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Dec. 20.

At the event, all six family members were photographed smiling and posing alongside Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, capturing another memory from their end-of-year celebrations.

The appearance added to a series of public moments showing the family spending time together during the holidays. Along with the birthday celebration, it underscored how family-focused moments continue to shape Legend's personal life alongside his enduring success in music

Legend's Birthdays Marked by Heartfelt Online Tributes

Over the years, Chrissy has frequently marked John's birthdays with heartfelt tributes shared online, with messages that highlights both his professional success and his role within the family.

For his milestone 40th birthday in 2018, she praised him with a message that read: 'The best father, hardest worker, best lover, best friend I could ever imagine. ... The world has been blessed by your 40 years on this planet'.

More recently, Chrissy reflected on how her husband spent his previous birthday. In 2024, she revealed details of the day in a tribute post, writing: 'To our everything, the soul of our home (I'm the heart) we love you so much'. She continued: 'Happy 46th birthday. You spent it taking the kids to the bubble experience in London at 8am, and now we are heading to the Devil Wears Prada musical because you're up for any kind of date night you can get, ever'.

Now, as he turns 47, Legend's slime experience celebration reflects a consistent theme in the family's milestones, prioritising shared experiences over extravagance. Whether attending musicals, ice shows or immersive play spaces, the singer's birthday traditions appear firmly rooted in family time, offering a glimpse into how the EGOT winner chooses to mark life's moments away from the stage.