Kim Kardashian has come under intense scrutiny after sharing moments from her Christmas celebrations in which each of her four children received a puppy as a holiday gift. What was intended as a festive family moment has instead sparked criticism from animal welfare groups and social media users, who argue that pets should never be treated as luxury items or seasonal surprises.

Christmas Puppy Gifts Spark Backlash Online

The controversy began after Kardashian posted images and videos on her Instagram Stories during Christmas, revealing that her children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm had each been gifted a puppy. The dogs appeared to be young Pomeranians, shown in carefully staged indoor settings as part of the family's festive celebrations.

While some fans praised the gesture as generous and heartwarming, the reaction quickly turned critical. Social media users accused the reality star of treating animals like 'accessories' and questioned whether gifting puppies during the holidays encourages impulsive pet ownership. Critics argued that dogs require long-term commitment, training and emotional investment, rather than being framed as part of a luxury Christmas display.

The backlash gained traction across platforms, including X, Reddit and Instagram, where users highlighted concerns about animal welfare and accountability in celebrity households. Several comments focused on whether the children would be actively involved in caring for the puppies or if the responsibility would fall to household staff, a recurring criticism often levelled at wealthy public figures.

Animal rights organisation PETA publicly condemned the decision, stating that puppies should not be treated as novelty gifts. The group emphasised that animal shelters across the United States remain overcrowded, particularly during winter months, and urged celebrities to use their influence to promote adoption rather than purchasing purebred dogs. PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk stressed that pets are living beings with complex needs and not objects to be unwrapped on Christmas morning.

Puppies aren’t plushies. Kim and Khloé Kardashian missed a huge opportunity to use their platform to help shelter dogs instead of buying from breeders. Ignoring the homeless animal crisis is inexcusable. Next time, call a shelter and choose adoption. https://t.co/hHdaQ5Lb8a — PETA (@peta) December 27, 2025

Debate Widens to Celebrity Excess and Influence

The puppy controversy has also reignited broader criticism surrounding Kardashian's highly publicised Christmas celebrations. In recent days, she has faced backlash over the scale and presentation of her holiday gifting, including elaborate displays and luxury wrapping, which some social media users described as excessive and out of touch.

According to reports in US entertainment media, fans have increasingly questioned how celebrity holiday content influences public attitudes towards wealth, consumption and responsibility. For critics, the puppies symbolised a wider issue of excess, where even living animals appear framed as part of a curated lifestyle brand.

Supporters of Kardashian have pushed back against the criticism, arguing that she has previously owned dogs and that her family has the resources to provide professional care, training and veterinary support. Some fans noted that growing up with pets can teach children empathy and responsibility, particularly when guided by adults.

Despite the polarised response, Kardashian has not publicly addressed the criticism surrounding the puppies or responded directly to PETA's comments. Her silence has allowed the debate to continue, with the story remaining a trending topic in US celebrity news and on social media feeds.

The incident highlights the ongoing tension between celebrity culture and public expectations, particularly when it comes to animal welfare and ethical influence. As high-profile figures continue to share intimate moments of family life online, the line between personal celebration and public accountability remains under scrutiny.