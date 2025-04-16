Controversial US live-streamer Johnny Somali, whose real name is Ramsey Khalid Ismael, is expected to be sentenced by a South Korean court on 16 May after months of delays in a trial involving child sexual harassment charges.

The 24-year-old, originally from Phoenix, Arizona, was first arrested in November 2023 after a video of him kissing a statue commemorating wartime sexual violence victims in Seoul's Changdong History and Culture Park went viral, sparking widespread public outrage. His disruptive actions, which included livestreaming the incident, were widely condemned across South Korea and beyond.

Although a hearing was originally scheduled for 9 April, it was postponed until 16 May, during which an additional charge of child sexual harassment was formally added to the case. Prosecutors are now pursuing multiple charges against Ismael, including obstruction of business, violations of the Minor Offences Act, and breaches of the Special Act on Sexual Violence Crimes.

From Arizona to Asia: The Making of 'Johnny Somali'

Claiming Somali and Ethiopian heritage, Ismael grew up in Scottsdale, Arizona, where he studied at university and briefly worked in the financial sector. He began live streaming under the moniker Johnny Somali in May 2023, initially targeting an American audience on Twitch, from which he was eventually banned. He later moved to other platforms, including Kick, Rumble, and Parti.

After struggling to gain traction in the US, Ismael shifted his focus to East Asia, where he began producing so-called IRL (In Real Life) content in countries such as Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, and South Korea.

Public Antics and Legal Fallout

Ismael quickly gained notoriety for antagonising Asian communities with racially charged remarks and attention-seeking stunts. In South Korea, he caused a stir by pouring baby oil on historical statues while shirtless, mocking their commemorative value. He also played North Korean propaganda on a public bus in Seoul and posted a deepfake sexual video of a popular South Korean female streamer on his social media platforms.

However, the most serious accusation against him involves sexually explicit text-to-speech messages broadcast during a livestream at Lotte World, a family amusement park in Seoul, while children were present. This has led to the child sexual harassment charge now being pursued by South Korean authorities.

Crackdown on Disruptive Foreign Streamers

Ismael is the second high-profile IRL streamer in recent months to face legal consequences in Asia. Earlier this year, YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy was arrested in the Philippines for offensive conduct. His case, like Ismael's, fuelled growing online demand across Asian nations for stricter regulations and outright bans on streamers who disrespect cultural values for online clout.

According to reports, public sentiment remains strongly against Ismael, with many in South Korea calling for his permanent expulsion from the country following sentencing. As the 16 May hearing approaches, his case continues to spark wider debates around the ethics of live streaming, foreign accountability, and the limits of online content creation in global societies.