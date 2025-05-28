In a heartfelt moment on stage, JoJo Siwa appeared to confirm her romance with Love Island star Chris Hughes, leaving fans buzzing with excitement and speculation. After weeks of rumours and fleeting glimpses, the pop star openly acknowledged her feelings in front of a live audience in London.

The revelation came as she sang a cover of Bette Davis' Eyes, changing the lyrics to 'Chris Hughes' Eyes', a gesture that clearly signalled her affection.

A Stage Moment with a Personal Touch

Siwa, 22, was performing at her second London show when she dedicated the song to Chris Hughes. She altered the words in her rendition, which prompted fans to cheer and push for answers. Afterwards, she told the crowd, 'I'll tell you this much, if it's not obvious, that ending lyric is very much true,' hinting at her relationship status. Though Chris was not present that night, JoJo made it clear he was on her mind.

She wore his orange beanie, a souvenir from their recent reunion, and explained, 'This morning I woke up and all I heard was [sings Nobody Can Change me], he was singing, so I figured I'd bring a little bit of him while I sing this next song.' Her emotional confession didn't stop there. As the show drew to a close, JoJo broke down in tears, telling fans she felt 'so loved and so special' after enduring years of public scrutiny.

From Speculation to Confirmation

The relationship between JoJo and Chris has been a topic of intense gossip since their meeting in the Celebrity Big Brother house. They enjoyed a passionate reunion in the UK, with JoJo flying over just days after the pair were spotted sharing a kiss in Mexico.

Their proximity and public moments have fuelled rumours of a serious romance.

Emotional Revelations and Public Displays

During her London shows, JoJo opened up about her personal struggles, sharing that she's experienced phases where she was one of the most hated people in the world. She explained she's been through difficult times, especially when she was 14, but now feels 'incredibly loved' both personally and professionally. Her tears at the second show reflected how much the moment meant to her.

JoJo expressed gratitude to her fans, saying nights like this remind her she's surrounded by support. She urged anyone facing hard times to keep going, saying 'it gets good' if you persevere. Her honesty struck a chord, and the crowd responded with warmth and cheers, making her emotional reveal even more powerful.

A Relationship That Feels Real

Over the past few months, JoJo and Chris's bond has been visible in social media posts and public outings. She shared cosy photos of them strolling together, with Chris wrapping his arm around her. JoJo also posted a black-and-white photo of him watching her perform, captioning it 'Just a lil longer'.

Their connection was further confirmed when JoJo revealed she was missing Chris while in the UK, and she described him as 'one of my favourite people in the entire world'. She also declared that Chris makes her 'happier than I think I've ever been', a significant statement from someone known for guarding her privacy.

A New Chapter for JoJo Siwa

The confirmation of their romance marks a turning point for JoJo Siwa, who has recently spoken openly about her feelings and her desire for a long-term relationship. She has hinted that she sees Chris as someone she could build a future with, even mentioning children and a shared life.

While the public now believes their relationship is real, the pair's journey remains personal. Their recent actions and emotional moments suggest they are committed to exploring this connection beyond rumours. As JoJo herself said during her show, 'inside my heart is smiling,' and her fans are eager to see where this new chapter leads her.