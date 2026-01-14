Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning in Tampa, Florida, and charged with misdemeanour trespassing, an incident that has surfaced at a sensitive moment for both the player and the franchise as offseason decisions begin to take shape.

According to law-enforcement records, Addison was taken into custody at 3.46 a.m. ET at an address associated with the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. He was booked several hours later on a charge of trespass in an occupied structure or conveyance, a first-degree misdemeanour under Florida law. Addison posted a $500 (around £370) bond and was released later that afternoon.

What Police Have Confirmed So Far

Authorities have not released detailed information about the circumstances that led to the arrest. As cited by ESPN, a spokesperson for the Seminole Indian Police Department, which handled the incident, said no additional details were immediately available beyond the booking record.

As a result, it remains unclear precisely where Addison was attempting to go or what prompted officers to make the arrest. Officials have not said whether the alleged trespass involved a private room, a restricted area, or another part of the property.

Vikings Acknowledge Arrest Amid Offseason Talks

The arrest became public shortly before Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell were scheduled to address the media at their annual end-of-season press conferences.

Both said they had only recently been made aware of the situation and stressed that the organisation was still gathering information. Adofo-Mensah described Addison as a positive presence around the team while acknowledging that off-field incidents are part of broader evaluations, particularly when long-term roster decisions are involved.

Legal Team Reviews Possibility of False Arrest

On Jordan's behalf, his legal team has already initiated the investigation, identified witnesses, and we are reviewing the viability of a claim for false arrest. He looks forward to the legal process and upon full investigation, we are confident Mr. Addison will be exonerated. — Younger & Associates/QB Limited/Tim Younger (@YoungerAssoc) January 13, 2026

Addison's representatives at Younger & Associates said the receiver's legal team has already begun reviewing the incident. In a statement posted on social media, the agency said lawyers are investigating the circumstances, identifying witnesses, and assessing the viability of a false-arrest claim.

The statement added that Addison intends to cooperate fully with the legal process and expressed confidence that the matter would be resolved.

Why the Timing Matters for Minnesota

The development comes as Addison approaches a pivotal point in his NFL career. The former first-round pick is eligible for a contract extension this spring, and the Vikings are also weighing broader decisions within their receiving group. Minnesota's No. 3 receiver, Jalen Nailor, is set to become a free agent, adding another layer to the team's offseason planning.

While teams typically prioritise on-field performance, off-field conduct is also considered when assessing long-term investments, particularly for young players expected to play central roles.

A History of Previous Incidents

Monday's arrest marks Addison's third interaction with law enforcement since entering the NFL. In July 2023, he was cited for driving at 140 mph on a Minnesota freeway and later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanour speeding charge after a reckless-driving count was dismissed.

Almost a year later, Addison was arrested near Los Angeles International Airport after being found asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle. He ultimately pleaded no contest to a reduced 'wet reckless' charge, was placed on probation, fined, and suspended for three games by the league.

On-Field Production Remains Strong

Despite the off-field issues, Addison has been productive during his time in Minnesota. In 46 games over three seasons with the Vikings, he has recorded 175 receptions for 2,396 yards and 22 touchdowns, establishing himself as a key component of the offence.

For now, the focus remains on clarifying what led to the Florida trespassing charge and how the situation will be resolved as the Vikings move deeper into a consequential offseason.