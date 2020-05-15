Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp attempted to bring smiles to the faces of three club supporters who are currently in isolation due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Klopp surprised them by dropping in on their Zoom calls.

Back in March, Liverpool launched an initiative with the aim of helping people to stay connected during the pandemic. It seems that the 52-year-old German was very excited to play his part.

On Tuesday, Liverpool released a video that showed Klopp checking in on an LFC Foundation volunteer, Brett Duffy. In the zoom call, Klopp reminisced on his early days as a coach. Duffy is currently studying at Liverpool John Moores University.

As part of LFC Connect, Jürgen Klopp surprised three Reds with special video calls recently, speaking openly and freely during this tough time

Klopp said to Duffy, "When I started, I had to do all the analysis myself so I know it's quite intense! In the end, you give it to a head coach and he says 'yeah interesting' and puts it away. You look in good spirits still, that's important. That's how the boys are, that's how I am, and so we will go again and we will be back."

Later, the Liverpool coach also caught up with Darren Smyth. In January, Smyth had undergone brain surgery on his birthday and is currently isolating after a cancer diagnosis.

Smyth informed Klopp that he was at Anfield to watch the Merseyside derby in December 2018. He also shared how he "marvelled at the atmosphere" inside the stadium after Divock Origi scored a stoppage-time winner.

In reply, Klopp said that they might have been celebrating in different places within the stadium but both of them felt the same amount of joy. The German also commented that football is all about these moments that can never be forgotten.

At the end of the call, Klopp invited Smyth to Anfield to share a beer in his "food room." He also asked Smyth to stay strong, as the latter is due to have lung surgery later this year.

The third fan to have been surprised by Klopp was Noah Smallwood, a young boy who is suffering from Perthes disease. Such a condition affects the patient's hip.

Noah is scheduled to undergo an operation at Alder Hey. The Liverpool manager called it the world's best hospital and assured Noah that he is in the best hands. Klopp also invited the kid to Kirby, Liverpool's new training ground.