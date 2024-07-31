A judge has harshly criticised influencer Lauryn Goodman for treating professional footballer Kyle Walker as an "open-ended chequebook," leading to her humiliating court defeat.

Walker, who plays for England, and Goodman, who also works as a model, have two children together. Their son Kairo, was born in 2021, and their daughter Kinara, was born in August 2023.

In a strongly worded ruling, Judge Hess accused Lauryn of dishonesty and described her behaviour as often difficult, unreasonable, and demanding. He rejected most of her financial requests, which she made after the birth of their second child, who was born while he was married to Annie Kilner.

Kilner ended the relationship with Walker and forced him to leave the family home after discovering he had fathered a second child with Goodman. The judge made the unusual decision to lift the confidentiality typically granted in family court cases.

While Lauryn had sought to keep the matter private, the judge ruled that her public behaviour contradicted her desire for secrecy. The judge ruled that she had forfeited the right to privacy for her children after visiting the Euros with "her son dressed in an England football shirt with the name ''Daddy'' on the back, and to be willingly photographed."

The 34-year-old Manchester City defender initially agreed to most of the woman's financial demands, including a £2.4million home in Sussex, while attempting to conceal the child's paternity from his wife.

The Judge's Verdict: A Scathing Assessment

"It is clear from the evidence that he was understandably embarrassed about this fact and anxious about how his wife would react when she found out....honesty might have been a better policy," the judge said.

The judge added: "When the mother texted the neighbour to say "Ready to finish them", she had in mind causing irreparable damage to the father's marriage." Lauryn, also mother to the footballer's four-year-old son Kairo, expressed feelings of "disappointment, anguish, and anger" after he prioritised his wife over her.

Their dispute over financial arrangements for their daughter led to a court battle, with the footballer resisting her demands. Her financial demands included a one-time payment of £33,000 for air conditioning in her Sussex home, a new £70,000 car every four years, and a £31,200 astroturf football pitch in her Sussex garden.

She claimed that the £31,200 artificial turf pitch was necessary because Kinara already showed interest in football by kicking a ball while crawling, suggesting she could become a future England footballer. She added that the women's national team, the Lionesses, was superior to the men's, the Lions.

The judge rejected the request for the artificial turf pitch, criticising the argument as unfounded, and denied the air conditioning request, suggesting using a less expensive electric fan to manage high temperatures.

The judge noted Lauryn's previous conviction for misappropriating £21,000 in benefits fraud, contrasting her with Kyle, whom he described as a straightforward and thoughtful witness. The judge concluded that the mother was unreliable, often prioritising her desired outcome over truthfulness, and struggled to assess her actual needs, frequently exaggerating financial requirements.

Walker, father to four sons with his wife Annie Kilner Walker, contested several of Goodman's financial claims or argued for reduced amounts, asserting that despite his annual income ranging from £3 million to £5 million, he was not an "open chequebook."

The judge noted that Walker's perception of her treating him as an unlimited source of funds was accurate. Suppose Walker's wife believes he can effortlessly fulfil her extravagant demands, and even the judge agrees she views him as an unlimited financial resource. In that case, it raises the question: just how wealthy is Kyle Walker, and what is his total net worth?

Kyle Walker's Net Worth

England defender Kyle Walker, a key player for Manchester City, undoubtedly enjoys a lavish lifestyle thanks to his lucrative football career. His substantial £27 million net worth is a testament to his success on the pitch. This wealth is largely attributed to his hefty salary as a Premier League star.

Walker's career trajectory skyrocketed when he transferred from Tottenham to Manchester City in 2017 for a substantial £50 million fee. This high-profile move significantly boosted his earnings. In addition to his club salary, Walker has lucrative endorsement deals. Since 2012, he has maintained a partnership with Nike, promoting their football boots.

Interestingly, another high-profile athlete, Wayne Rooney, also endorsed Nike's T90 Laser IV boots. However, Rooney faced significant financial challenges due to a tax evasion scandal involving a complex investment scheme.

Walker's lavish lifestyle extends beyond his impressive net worth. He owns a stunning £3.5 million, six-bedroom mansion in Cheshire with an indoor swimming pool.

Kyle Walker's Hefty Paycheck

Kyle Walker is one of the highest-paid full-backs in the world, earning a staggering £160,000 per week. This astronomical figure translates to a yearly income of £8.32 million. To put this into perspective, the average Premier League footballer earns just over £60,000 a week, significantly less than Walker's substantial salary.

However, footballers who move to a lower division experience a significant pay cut. Championship wages average just over £4K per week, totalling approximately £200K annually. Players in the bottom division earn around £750 per week.

As a footballer's star rises, so does their earning potential. Exceptional talent drives increased demand, allowing top players to command astronomical salaries. David de Gea of Manchester United exemplifies this trend, raking in approximately £350,000 per week.

According to a report by The Sun, football salaries have increased by over 200 percent since 2000. This dramatic growth is a testament to the sport's global popularity and the immense wealth generated by the industry.