Justin Bieber's quiet action on social media has unleashed a tumultuous wave of fan reaction, reawakening one of pop music's most enduring interpersonal dramas. Amid a recent surge of social-media scrutiny, fans noticed what appeared to be Justin Bieber engaging with a throwback post featuring his ex-partner Selena Gomez, reviving online speculation about the decades-old 'Jelena' saga.

What might have seemed trivial to an outsider has become a focal point for rekindling narratives about Bieber's past relationships and present marriage to Hailey Bieber. The moment reflects the intense and unresolved emotions that fans and followers attach to personal histories in the digital age.

A Subtle Gesture, Explosive Reaction

On 18 January 2026, users on X (formerly Twitter) flagged that Justin Bieber had 'liked' a comment on an old Instagram post from 2016, during the height of his relationship with Selena Gomez. The interaction was subtle and quickly caught the attention of fan communities, who interpreted it as more than a nostalgic nod to Bieber's past.

Discussion erupted almost immediately online, with ardent supporters of both Gomez and the Biebers debating the significance. Some described the moment as evidence that the emotional imprint of the pair's on-again, off-again relationship remains potent more than a decade after its end. Others saw it as indicative of broader pressures that public figures face when personal histories intersect with ever-present fan scrutiny and digital memory.

🚨BREAKING NEWS: Justin Bieber, who has been married for eight years and is a father, liked a recent comment on an Instagram post he did in 2016 featuring a kissing photo with his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. pic.twitter.com/Vd5JFWxSPT — . (@espressoriana) January 18, 2026

The Long Shadow of Jelena

Bieber and Gomez's relationship was one of the defining pop-culture romances of the early 2010s, spanning numerous public break-ups and reconciliations before ending for the final time in 2018. Shortly after that final split, Justin Bieber began dating Hailey Bieber, then Hailey Baldwin, leading to their engagement and marriage in September 2018.

Over the years, the trio has occasionally intersected in the public eye, feeding a persistent narrative among fans that has never fully disappeared.

In March 2025, a TikTok creator named @courtneypresto claimed that Hailey had 'liked' a video that appeared to disparage Gomez and her then-fiancé, Benny Blanco. Although the creator posted screenshots and follow-ups asserting authenticity, Hailey's representatives swiftly denied the incident, calling it fabricated and part of a 'tired narrative' exploited for engagement.

Social media documentation from that period showed screenshots and alleged engagements that fuelled speculation, though official statements pushed back against the underlying claims. This incident died down once representatives clarified the record, but believers in the ongoing saga remained active online, creating a social context in which Bieber's recent gesture was instantly loaded with meaning.

Digital Signals

The present resurgence of debate illustrates how fan communities parse every digital gesture through the lens of narrative continuity and emotional investment. Some social-media users recalled earlier moments in the trio's history, including times when Hailey and Gomez have publicly supported one another despite fan expectations of conflict, to argue that the recent stir is rooted more in fandom dynamics than actual interpersonal tension.

Others referenced more recent social-media interactions involving Gomez's Rare Beauty brand and content perceived as a mockery of Bieber, feeding speculation that neither side has entirely disengaged from the social conversation surrounding their past. The complexity of these interactions is heightened by the fact that online platforms flourish on engagement, and ambiguous actions such as likes or comments can be amplified far beyond their original intent.

Private Lives, Public Scrutiny

Sources close to the Biebers have previously emphasised that the couple is devoted to maintaining privacy and avoiding public conflict, even as online narratives swirl around them. Hailey Bieber has publicly dismissed repeated fan-made narratives about tension between her and Gomez as overstated, stressing in interviews that she did not seek such dramas and finds them frustrating.

Likewise, both Gomez and Bieber have maturely navigated their respective careers and relationships since their split, with Gomez now engaged to Benny Blanco and Bieber focusing on family life, work, and his marriage. Yet, the enduring public fascination with their shared history ensures that any minimal engagement from any party will be scrutinised and interpreted.

For media observers, the episode is symptomatic of broader trends in celebrity culture: narratives that refuse to die, the blurred line between privacy and performance, and the role of fan participation in prolonging even concluded stories. Justin Bieber's quiet gesture may have been small, but in the context of nearly two decades of public memory and fandom attachment, it was enough to set off a firestorm.