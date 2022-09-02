Kanye West, in a recent Instagram post, shockingly confessed to having a bizarre addiction to pornography. The "Gold Digger" rapper also revealed that his habit of watching X-rated movies ended his marriage to Kim Kardashian.

The dad of four said, "Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction Instagram promotes it Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago."

To recall, Kardashian officially filed for divorce from West after six years of marriage on Feb. 19, 2021. During the June 3, 2021 episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," the makeup mogul shares some insights on her shocking split with the "Praise God" hitmaker.

Following a heated conversation with her family, Khloe said during a confessional, "Kim has been struggling privately behind camera about her relationship and it's tough because Kim is clearly redirecting so much of her frustration and sadness and anger. And, you know, sometimes you just take things out on something that has nothing to do with what you're going through."

Kim Kardashian, in an unaired video, cried to her sisters about her failed marriage with Kanye West. The social media maven stated, "I honestly can't do this anymore. Why am I still in this, like, place where I'm stuck for years? Like, he goes and moves to a different state, every year, I have to be together so I can raise the kids, you know? And he's an amazing dad, he's done an amazing job."

The mom North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm then noted that West "deserves someone that can go support his every move, and go follow him all over the place, and move to Wyoming. I can't do that. I feel like a f******g failure that it's, like, a third f*****g marriage." Kardashian added, "Yeah, I feel like a f******g loser. But I can't even think about that, like, I want to be happy."

Kim Kardashian further explained on the reason behind her divorce filing during the season finale of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" on June 10, 2021. The ex-wife of Kanye West told Kris Jenner, "After turning 40 this year, I realised, 'No, I don't want a husband that lives in a completely different state.' To me, I thought, 'Oh my god, that's when we're getting along the best,' but then that is sad to me, and that's not what I want."

The half-sister of Kendall and Kylie Jenner also opened up about her divorce from Kanye West in her cover story for Vogue Magazine's March 2022 issue. Kardashian shared, "For so long, I did what made other people happy. And I think in the last two years I decided, I'm going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it's important, to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I've chosen myself. I think it's okay to choose you."

Kim Kardashian continued, "My 40s are about being Team Me. I'm going to eat well. I'm going to work out. I'm going to have more fun, [and] spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy. I'm going to put my phone down. Unfollow if I don't want to see something on Instagram. Khloé came up with the best phrase for that yesterday. She said, 'Post and ghost.'"

To recall, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West first got together in 2021 and got engaged a year later. The former lovebirds tied the knot in May 2014 in Italy and announced their split in 2021.

Kim Kardashian has yet to respond to Kanye West's claims that his addiction to pornography took its toll on their highly publicised marriage.