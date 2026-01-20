The rumour mill has erupted, with country music circles whispering about Keith Urban's personal life following his separation from Nicole Kidman.

At the centre of the speculation was Karley Scott Collins, a 26-year-old rising star whose ascent in Nashville has been nothing short of meteoric.

Her recent role as support act on Urban's 2025 High and Alive World Tour thrust her into an uncomfortable spotlight, but the singer has since made her position crystal clear.

Collins, who was born on 14 December 1999, grew up in the small town of Lake City, Florida, where the foundations of her musical talent were laid.

The daughter of Nena and Scott Collins, she spent her formative years honing skills that would eventually catch the attention of major record labels. However, her journey to country stardom was far from conventional—she initially pursued acting before discovering her true passion for music.

The Unconventional Path to Country Music Stardom

Collins' transition from Hollywood to Nashville reads like a coming-of-age story waiting to be told.

Her acting career included appearances in television shows and films such as The Class, Hottie and the Nottie and Once Upon a Time, roles that kept her busy during her teenage years. Yet it was an unexpected audition requirement that would change the entire trajectory of her life.

'I got started in music because I was an actress when I was younger,' she recalled in an earlier interview. 'When I was nine, I had got this audition and they told me I needed to learn how to play guitar for it.'

That chance encounter with a guitar transformed everything. 'So, that was when I picked up my first guitar ever, and I just kind of just really fell in love with it, and pretty much never put it down,' Collins explained.

What began as a necessity became an obsession, and by the time she figured out how to play chords, the songwriting came naturally. 'As soon as I started to figure out how to put chords together, I started to write my own songs,' she shared. 'My life started really focusing and revolving around music soon after that.'

After finishing high school, Collins made the bold decision to relocate to Nashville, where she began connecting with established musicians and industry figures.

Her persistence paid off when a publisher overheard one of her original compositions and offered her a publishing deal in 2019. The real breakthrough arrived in 2023 when she signed with Sony Music Nashville, leading to the release of her debut album Flight Risk in 2025.

Setting the Record Straight on Keith Urban Romance Speculation

The timing of Collins' opening slot on Urban's highly publicised tour couldn't have been more unfortunate.

On 17 January, the Daily Mail published a report quoting an unnamed source who claimed Urban 'has someone, which is why the girls are publicly supporting mom'. The article further alleged that the pair were potentially living together, sparking a frenzy of gossip across tabloid outlets and social media platforms.

The age gap between Collins and the 58-year-old Grammy winner—who was born on 26 October 1967—made for particularly sensational headlines.

Collins responded swiftly and unambiguously. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she dismissed the allegations outright, sharing a screenshot of one particularly lurid headline and writing: 'yall, this is absolutely RIDICULOUS and untrue.' Her statement served as a definitive rebuttal to the speculation, though the damage to her reputation had already begun to spread.

The incident highlights the precarious position that young female artists occupy in an industry where proximity to established figures can instantly ignite unfounded rumours.

Despite the unwelcome attention, Collins has maintained professional composure and continues to focus on her music career.

'People have been really, really open to me and my music,' she said in an earlier reflection on her journey. 'I'm really proud to be a woman in music, that's for sure.' Her resilience in the face of tabloid scrutiny suggests she has the mettle required to navigate an industry where personal lives are often treated as public property.